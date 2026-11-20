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Wale Igbintade





Justice Ibrahim Kala of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the arraignment of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Loft and Keys Ltd and Loft & Keys LLC, Dubai, Austin Albert, and his associate, Jinadu Musbau Olalekan, over alleged N460.75 million fraud, questioning why the defendants had yet to appear in court.

Justice Ibrahim Kala raised the concern after the scheduled arraignment was stalled by the failure of a private prosecutor, R. A. Atuwayin, to produce documentary proof of the fiat allegedly granted him by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to prosecute the case on behalf of the federal government.

Atuwayin, who appeared in the case for the first time, informed the court that he had obtained the necessary authorisation from the AGF’s office to prosecute the defendants.

However, when Justice Kala demanded documentary evidence of the fiat, the prosecutor explained that he did not have the document with him due to administrative issues.

The judge insisted that production of the fiat was necessary, emphasising the court was a court of record and required documentary proof of the prosecutor’s authority.

Atuwayin subsequently pleaded for a short adjournment to enable him to produce the document.

Justice Kala however expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the proceedings, wondering why the defendants had not appeared in court despite the time the matter had been pending.

The judge consequently directed that all parties, including the defendants, must be present at the next adjourned date to ensure that the proceedings move forward without further delay.

The court adjourned the matter until January 13, 2027, for the regularisation of legal representation and possible arraignment.

At Thursday’s proceedings, Atuwayin announced his appearance for the prosecution, while Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, represented the first defendant, Albert.

Mallam Abudkhakeem Adio appeared for the second defendant, Olalekan, while Dr. Kemi Ogunnanke held a watching brief for the nominal complainant.

The latest development follows an earlier decision by the Office of the AGF to take over the prosecution of the case from the Police.

At the previous proceedings, counsel representing the AGF’s office, Aderonke Umana, informed Justice Kala that she had been instructed by the Attorney-General to assume responsibility for the prosecution.

The takeover followed an application by the Police prosecutor, G. T. Nev, seeking to withdraw the case to enable further investigation on the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Justice Kala had subsequently directed the AGF’s office to file the appropriate legal processes formally notifying the court of the takeover.

The case, marked FHC/LAG/CR/388/2026, was instituted by the IGP against Albert and Olalekan in a five-count amended charge bordering on alleged money laundering, forgery, unlawful transfer of funds and intimidation.

According to the amended charge, the defendants allegedly conspired on March 6, 2026, to fraudulently transfer and convert N460.75 million belonging to Premiere Immigration and Advisory Limited from the company’s Globus Bank account into an account operated by New Power Energy and Logistics Services.

The prosecution alleged the transaction was carried out without the consent or authorisation of the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, who was also a signatory to the account.

The defendants were further accused of procuring, forging and using the complainant’s signature to create a bank mandate that facilitated the alleged transfer.

Albert was also accused of threatening the complainant in February 2026 in an attempt to compel her to surrender either 10 per cent of her 50 per cent shareholding or her entire interest in Premiere Immigration and Advisory Limited.

He was further alleged to have contacted the complainant’s friends and business associates, urging them to pressure her to relinquish control of the company or face unspecified consequences.

The alleged offences are said to contravene provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, the Miscellaneous Offences Act and the Criminal Code Act.

The arraignment had earlier been fixed following the filing of an amended charge by the Police on July 13, 2026, pursuant to Section 216 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The matter first came before Justice Kala on June 7, when July 23 was fixed for arraignment.

However, the proceedings could not go ahead on that date because Albert was absent from court, prompting the judge to direct the defence to ensure his appearance at the next sitting.

The defendants are yet to enter their pleas to the allegations.