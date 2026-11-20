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Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Chief Executive Officer of Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), Ms. May Ikokwu, has called on Nigerian parents to always speak to their children in their mother tongue.

Ikokwu made the call in Abuja at the launch of her books entitled “Akuko Ifo Si N’Alaigbo, Nke Abuo, Folktales From Igbo Land, Volume Two” and “Ilu, Gwa M Gwam Gwam Na Ntabi Ire Nke Abuo

She called for a collective effort to rescue mother tongues, particularly the Igbo language, from extinction.

“I am a chemist and plastic engineer and in the course of my consultancy on climate change, I discovered that the Igbo language was to die in the next fifty years and I stopped my consultancy to save it from dying,” she said.

The author, who reaffirmed her commitment to preserving the Igbo language, said the death of the language of a people was also the death of the people.

According to her, preservation of language should start by knowing and promoting our dressings, foods, traditions and other cultural values.

Ikokwu said a return to the mother tongue was an investment for the future.

Earlier, the Book Reviewer, Dr. Ada Okwuosa, tasked parents to rise to the occasion of preserving their mother tongues.

Okwuosa, who commended the author for preserving the Igbo language, said language lost was culture lost.

She urged parents, schools and community leaders to deliberately create opportunities for children to learn, speak and take pride in their indigenous languages, warning that failure to do so would erode identity and heritage.

Also speaking, chairman of the occasion and the Onowu of Okija ancient kingdom, Sir Otis Anyaeji, lauded the author for her excellent initiative.

Anyaeji said the book, as an academic venture, would go a long way in reorientating the future generation in embracing their mother tongues.

He described the publication as a timely intervention in the effort to document and transmit Igbo folktales, proverbs and wisdom to younger generations who are increasingly disconnected from their roots.

The event attracted culture enthusiasts, academics, traditional leaders, parents and lovers of Igbo language, who commended SOHI for its sustained advocacy for the preservation of Nigerian languages and cultural heritage.