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Sunday Ehigiator





Osiri University, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, United States of America (USA) has appointed Nigerian-born policy analyst and business strategist, Dr Victor Okhai, as Dean of its School of Business.

The appointment, unanimously approved by the university’s Council of Elders at its August 2026 meeting, will take full effect on January 1, 2027.

Born in Edo State, Nigeria, Okhai brings extensive experience spanning business, investment, academia, technology and the creative industry to the position.

He holds two doctoral degrees, the first in Business Leadership from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the second in Film and Media Studies from Gregory University, Uturu, Nigeria.

His areas of expertise include leadership, film, innovation, strategy, sustainability and globalisation.

Okhai currently serves as Senior Vice President of Diaspora Capital Advisors LLC, an investment banking firm based in Olympia, Washington, and Head of Global Partnerships at Plotweaver, a United Kingdom-based artificial intelligence startup. He is also a co-founder and immediate past president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria.

In addition to his professional engagements, Okhai teaches at Osiri University’s Schools of Business and Humanities, where he delivers courses in Leadership, International Business, Film Producing, and Directing for Film and Theatre.

He has also served on juries and selection committees of major international film festivals and awards, including the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), and Nigeria Media Merit Award.

According to the university, his appointment is expected to strengthen its commitment to bridging academic theory with practical industry experience, particularly in preparing professionals across Africa and the diaspora for leadership and entrepreneurial opportunities in an increasingly globalised world.

Okhai succeeds Dr Abdoulaye Mbengue, a board member and Vice President for Africa at the World Conference of Mayors, who has served as Dean of the School of Business since 2024.

During his tenure, Mbengue oversaw significant academic expansion, including the introduction of an MBA programme in Sustainable Leadership, six bachelor’s degree programmes and an associate degree programme.

Mbengue, founder of the Xelcom Institute, has more than four decades of leadership and management experience, with expertise in executive coaching, business strategy and cross-cultural leadership.

Despite stepping down as dean, he will remain part of the university’s academic leadership team as Assistant Dean of the School of Business and continue teaching Sustainable Leadership.

The university said Mbengue would also continue his research, consulting and service activities following his relocation from Michigan to Africa.

Osiri University is an African-inspired institution headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, and anchored on the Ubuntu philosophy of community, cooperation and shared prosperity.

Through its Schools of Business and Humanities, as well as programmes in technology and agriculture, the institution offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students across Africa, the diaspora and beyond.