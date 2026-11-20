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Okon Bassey in Uyo





Ibom Airlines Limited (Ibom Air) has made a profit of N5.485 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, sustaining its profitability despite a challenging aviation operating environment.

The results were presented at the airline’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at its Corporate Office, Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The meeting brought together shareholders, directors, management, and key stakeholders to review the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

Presenting the audited financial results, the chairman, Mr. Mfon Udom, said the airline delivered record passenger numbers, record number of flights and record revenue in 2025, with revenue growing by 52% from N96.53bn in 2024, to N147.03bn in 2025.

He attributed the sustained profitability to the company’s operational discipline, prudent financial management, and commitment to safety and excellent customer service.

He also emphasized the need for the shareholder to invest further equity in the airline in 2026 to help shore up its balance sheet and position the airline for the next phase of its growth.

Representing the shareholder, Senator Effiong Bob, commended the board, management, and workforce for their dedication to operational excellence and service

Group Manager, Marketing & Communications, Íbom Airlines Limited, Aniekan Essienette, in a statement issued in Uyo said a key outcome of the AGM was the formal ratification of the appointments of Dr. Eno Udoma-Eniang as Executive Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Mfon Udomah as Executive Director, Finance.

Essienette said both Executive Directors bring decades of professional experience and leadership expertise to their roles and are expected to support the airline’s next phase of growth and corporate development.

Welcoming the appointments, the shareholder’s representative noted they would further strengthen the company’s governance structure and executive capacity, positioning Ibom Air for sustained success in an increasingly competitive industry.

He also reaffirmed the Akwa Ibom State Government’s support for the airline and commended the board and management for upholding strong corporate governance standards and delivering value to stakeholders.

The AGM ended with a renewed commitment to Ibom Air’s vision of becoming a world-class African regional airline, supported by financial sustainability, service innovation, and operational excellence.