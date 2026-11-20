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Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the federal government till December 20 to resolve outstanding welfare disputes, including payment of 14 months Professional Allowances (PAT) arrears and Batch 10 promotion arrears.

NARD issued the deadline in a press statement after its Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held on November 19 to review implementation of welfare demands from its 46th Annual General Meeting in Calabar in September.

In the statement signed by its National President, Dr. Ogar Emmanuel Idoko, General Secretary, Dr. Besongngem Akotanchi, and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Ashimom Timothy Msughter, NARD commended President Bola Tinubu for progress recorded so far, including completion of payment of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) following payment of the final supplementary list on November 18, and the upward review and circularisation of MRTF with adequate budgetary provision for 2027.

It also acknowledged commencement of payment of PAT arrears, with four months already paid out of 18 months owed, and the January 2026 retro to be paid with November salary.

However, NARD said three critical issues remained unresolved, despite the expiration of a six-week ultimatum.

It demanded immediate payment of the outstanding 14 months PAT arrears in a single tranche before Christmas, to enable families celebrate with dignity.

It also demanded immediate release of funds and payment of Batch 10 promotion arrears, decrying slow computation and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Thirdly, it demanded urgent conclusion and circularisation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), stating that negotiations since 2025 have stalled while cost of living continues to erode earnings.

NARD said its National Officers Committee would intensify engagement and report back within four weeks, adding that Council would review progress by December 20 and determine further constitutional steps, if obligations remained unresolved.

It reiterated its commitment to dialogue and industrial harmony, but warned that harmony must be sustained by concrete actions, not assurances alone.