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• Eight countries already in debt distress, says report

•$87bn drained from Africa in interest payments in two years

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The African Development Bank (AfDB) has disclosed that 14 African countries were at high risk of debt distress as of July 2026, while eight others were already in debt distress, highlighting the growing pressure of public borrowing on the continent’s economies.

The bank warned that rising debt-service obligations were increasingly constraining governments’ fiscal space, limiting their capacity to fund essential services and development priorities.

The disclosure was contained in AfDB’s November 2026 report, Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook, which examined the continent’s public debt situation and growing vulnerabilities.

According to the report, the growing reliance of African governments on external commercial and domestic borrowing has driven up debt-service costs and heightened vulnerabilities.

It noted that about $87 billion left the continent in interest costs between 2022 and 2024, equivalent to 19 per cent of total debt-service payments, while interest payments on external debt alone accounted for 6.3 per cent of government revenue in 2024.

The report also disclosed that the share of government revenue allocated to external debt service rose from 23.7 per cent in 2017 to 31 per cent in 2024, reflecting the increasing burden of servicing foreign obligations.

It said the high cost of debt was diverting resources from essential spending on health, education and infrastructure, adding that between 2021 and 2023, 25 of the 51 African countries with available data spent more on interest payments than on healthcare.

The bank identified the changing composition of public debt as another source of vulnerability, noting that African countries were increasingly moving away from concessional financing towards non-Paris Club creditors and non-concessional sources, including Eurobonds, commercial bank loans and syndicated facilities.

It added that several countries had also turned to domestic borrowing in response to growing spending pressures, weak domestic revenue mobilisation and declining access to international financing.

Despite the mounting risks, the AfDB projected that Africa’s public debt-to-GDP ratio would decline from an average of 62.6 per cent in 2025 to 60.7 per cent by 2030.

However, it cautioned that the outlook remained vulnerable to weaker economic growth, further increases in interest rates and renewed fiscal profligacy, particularly in commercial borrowing.

The bank called for stronger debt management, more productive use of borrowed funds and timely debt relief for countries already in distress.

It disclosed that six African countries had restructured their debt since 2020 to rebuild fiscal space and secure relief, but said progress under the G20 Common Framework had generally been slow.