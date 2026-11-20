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Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu’s re-election machinery is taking shape as governors, political heavyweights, the First Lady, the president’s son, northern political blocs, ex-governors, business interests and grassroots organisations activate an expanding nationwide mobilisation network ahead of 2027.

The emerging strategy, it would seem, is not simply about holding rallies or deploying the structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but an attempt to create a formidable political mobilisation machine across the country.

In summary, the key objective is to bring together influential political figures, regional power brokers, traditional institutions, youth organisations, women’s groups, community networks and media platforms to secure Tinubu’s second term bid.

At the centre of the effort is a multi-layered mobilisation campaign designed to take the president’s message beyond conventional party structures, penetrate communities and households, consolidate his support base and make it difficult for opposition parties to match the scale of the APC’s political operations.

Behind the official APC rallies is a much wider network of political actors and support groups, each deploying its own contacts, resources and organisational structures.

The strategy also reflects an understanding that the 2027 contest will not be won by rallies alone. It will require sustained engagement with voters, particularly in areas where the opposition hopes to exploit economic discontent, political divisions and dissatisfaction with the federal government.

Remi Tinubu: Mobilising Women, Market Associations

One of the most important components of the mobilisation strategy is the involvement of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is providing a major platform for reaching women across the country.

In October, she inaugurated the APC Presidential Women Campaign Council, bringing previously fragmented women support organisations under a single national structure. The council is expected to coordinate women’s mobilisation across the six geopolitical zones, with plans for six zonal mega rallies and a grand finale in Abuja.

The strategy is to move beyond the traditional mobilisation of women during political rallies and establish networks in communities, markets, religious organisations, cooperatives and households.

The First Lady is also leveraging the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), through which she has maintained nationwide engagements involving food assistance, healthcare interventions, educational support and economic empowerment programmes for vulnerable Nigerians.

Her approach gives the campaign access to constituencies that are often difficult to reach through conventional party structures, particularly women traders, rural women, widows and beneficiaries of social intervention programmes.

The political significance of this structure is that it provides the president’s re-election machinery with an extensive network of women leaders and community influencers capable of sustaining engagement beyond campaign events.

Seyi Tinubu and the City Boy Movement

The president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, is another major figure in the emerging mobilisation architecture through the City Boy Movement.

The movement has been expanding its structures across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a particular focus on young people, grassroots political participation, digital engagement and community outreach.

Its strategy is to mobilise young Nigerians who may not necessarily be active in conventional party politics but can influence political conversations within their communities and across social media platforms.

The movement has also been working to bring existing support organisations under a coordinated structure rather than allowing them to operate as isolated political platforms.

The organisation has also intensified its grassroots activities, with its patron urging members to strengthen existing structures and expand their reach beyond major urban centres.

Another platform, Seyi Tinubu Mobilisers, convened by Bode Olabisi, has been urging members to take the campaign directly to residents through door-to-door and street-to-street engagements.

The idea is to turn the youth mobilisation machinery into a network of political volunteers capable of engaging voters at the ward and community levels.

Arewa for Asiwaju: Badaru, Shekarau, Shema, Northern Heavyweights

Perhaps the most elaborate regional political structure assembled for Tinubu is Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), a coalition of northern political heavyweights, former governors, serving politicians and other influential stakeholders.

The organisation is designed to operate across all 19 northern states and the FCT, giving it a potentially extensive reach in the region that supplied nearly 63 per cent of Tinubu’s presidential votes in 2023.

Its Board of Trustees (BoT) is chaired by former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, with former Yobe State Governor and Minister of Police Affairs Ibrahim Geidam and former Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong serving as deputies.

Former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar is the Director General of the operational wing, while former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shema is the North-west Deputy National Coordinator.

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello coordinates the North-central, while Abdulrazaq Namdas is responsible for the North-east. The structure is particularly significant because it brings together politicians with established networks across different northern political constituencies.

Other members of the board include former governors Aliyu Wamakko, Isa Yuguda, Jolly Nyame and Yahaya Bello, alongside former senator Joshua Dariye, former Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu and other prominent political figures.

The organisation has established specialised directorates covering finance and resource mobilisation, communications, operations, youth affairs, women mobilisation, traditional institutions, religious organisations, civil society, students, academia, professionals and parliamentary mobilisation. Also, Hadiza Bala-Usman heads its national secretariat.

Its state coordinators have also been nominated across the northern states and the FCT, providing the platform with an organisational framework for ward-level political engagement.

For Tinubu, the importance of A4A is that it provides a regional political network that is not dependent exclusively on serving governors or the formal APC hierarchy. It also gives the campaign access to former governors and political figures whose influence cuts across different administrations and party structures.

Tompolo’s PBAT Door-to-Door Movement

From the Niger Delta flank, businessman and former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is spearheading the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement.

The initiative is designed to take the campaign directly to households and communities rather than relying exclusively on rallies and political endorsements.

Tompolo is the movement’s Grand Patron, with Tantita Security Services Managing Director, Kestin Pondi, representing him at several mobilisation activities. The group, which has its state chapters, has visited several states in recent weeks.

In Anambra, the inauguration of its chapter featured the unveiling of 25 campaign vehicles equipped with sound systems and 60 motorcycles donated by businessman Cletus Oragwa, popularly known as Zenco.

In Bayelsa, the movement also inaugurated its state chapter in Yenagoa, with Tompolo donating campaign vehicles and other mobilisation materials.

Governor Douye Diri, who has also expressed support for Tinubu’s re-election, said the APC would mobilise across the state’s three senatorial districts ahead of the presidential campaign rally scheduled for December 15.

The movement’s approach is to use local political networks, community leaders, vehicles and volunteers to penetrate areas that may not be reached through conventional rallies.

For the APC, the significance is the potential to mobilise beyond the party’s established political structures in the Niger Delta and parts of the South-east. At the last count, it had visited Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Borno and Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo.

Matawalle’s ‘Tinubu Again’ 20m Votes Ambition

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, is also championing one of the more ambitious support organisations, the ‘Tinubu Again Movement’. The organisation says it has registered more than 1.23 million supporters nationwide and is targeting 20 million votes for Tinubu in 2027.

Its strongest reported mobilisation base is the North-west, where it says it has recruited more than 300,000 members. The movement says it has also deployed more than 5,600 volunteers drawn from different APC support groups, associations and organisations across the region.

Its activities include grassroots enlightenment, community engagements and the promotion of the administration’s policies and infrastructure projects.

The group is particularly active in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna.

According to the group, the strategy is to reach rural communities and explain the administration’s programmes directly to residents, while encouraging supporters to recruit additional members.

Keyamo’s Air Mobilisation: Taking Tinubu Across Nigeria

The appointment of Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo, as Director of Air Mobilisation introduces an important logistical dimension to the campaign. Keyamo is expected to coordinate the air-travel requirements of the APC presidential campaign across the six geopolitical zones.

The Managing Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Olubunmi Kuku, and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Farouk Umar, were appointed as his deputies.

The directorate is expected to coordinate the movement of campaign officials and personnel, organise flight schedules and facilitate the logistical requirements of a nationwide campaign.

This is particularly important given the expanded itinerary, which requires the president and senior campaign officials to cover several states within a relatively compressed period.

Rather than treating air travel as an incidental campaign requirement, the APC has established a dedicated structure to coordinate it. Keyamo’s assignment is therefore to help ensure that logistical constraints do not slow the campaign engagements.

Soludo: Anambra’s Unusual APGA-APC Alliance

One of the more politically significant developments is the involvement of Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, whose party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is not the APC.

Soludo inaugurated the President Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra in November, bringing together members of APGA and the APC to mobilise support for the president’s re-election.

The governor urged members of both parties to close ranks and commence grassroots mobilisation from the ward level across the state’s 21 local government areas.

His argument is that aligning Anambra and the wider South-east with the federal government would improve the region’s political relevance and development prospects and give the Tinubu’s campaign an opening into a region where the APC has historically struggled to establish a dominant presidential voting base.

Soludo’s participation also demonstrates that the president’s political outreach is extending beyond his party, with the campaign seeking support from influential governors and political organisations outside the APC.

Peter Mbah: Enugu’s Technology-Driven Mobilisation

In Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah is building another important component of the president’s South-east political strategy.

Mbah, who moved to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has endorsed Tinubu’s re-election and is supporting the establishment of organisations designed to mobilise voters across the state.

One of the initiatives is the As Tinubu and Mbah Move (ATM), inaugurated by Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh. The organisation is adopting a technology-driven approach, with plans to cover Enugu’s 4,145 polling units.

It has established an innovation situation room and digital dashboard to monitor membership registration, grassroots engagement, recruitment and voter mobilisation.

Membership registration is expected to be tied to possession of a Permanent Voter Card and the submission of voters’ identification details, enabling the organisation to develop a more verifiable database.

Mbah has urged members to take the campaign beyond inauguration ceremonies into villages, communities, kindreds, families and polling units.

Another organisation, Nwanne Di Na Mba Grand Assembly, backed by businessman Arthur Eze, has also endorsed Tinubu and Mbah. The group has pledged to mobilise non-indigenes and other residents in Enugu towards the re-election effort.

Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is also building a political mobilisation platform around the FCT.

His Rainbow Coalition initiative is seeking to bring together political supporters and influential community stakeholders to promote Tinubu’s re-election.

The mobilisation extends to market associations and traders, traditionally important voting constituencies because of their extensive community networks.

Market leaders across the FCT have endorsed Tinubu and pledged to mobilise their members for the 2027 election. Arewa traders and other market associations have also declared support, providing another channel for reaching northern voters living in the nation’s capital.

The effort is significant because the FCT has a large population of residents from different parts of Nigeria, making its political networks useful beyond the territory itself.

Sports Stakeholders Target Millions of Votes

Another emerging component is the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s sports-sector mobilisation initiative.

The National Sports Commission Chairman, Shehu Dikko, who is also Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Sports Sector Mobilisation Directorate, has announced a target of mobilising 8.9 million supporters for Tinubu.

The strategy is to use athletes, coaches, sports administrators, enthusiasts and sporting associations to reach voters across the country. The initiative is targeting an average of 1,000 supporters in each of Nigeria’s 8,809 electoral wards.

Sports personalities have a following that extends beyond conventional political constituencies, particularly among young Nigerians. The campaign hopes to translate that influence into grassroots engagement and voter mobilisation.

Other Support Groups and Regional Networks

Beyond the major personalities and organisations, Tinubu’s re-election machinery is drawing on several other groups operating across the country.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council’s Support Groups Mobilisation Directorate, headed by Silas Agara, is coordinating the registration and activities of organisations supporting the president.

The directorate has sought to bring previously fragmented organisations into a more coordinated national structure.

Among the other emerging platforms are: Middle Belt Youths for Asiwaju; Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria, a nationwide political mobilisation platform seeking to promote the administration’s programmes as well as Northern Youth Volunteers for Tinubu/Kashim ‘27.

Other groups include: The Tinubu Support Group, one of the existing organisations incorporated into the First Lady’s consolidated women campaign structure; Torch Bearers, a women-led support organisation and Foundation for Good Governance, a support organisation that has worked with the City Boy Movement to consolidate mobilisation efforts.

These platforms complement the APC’s conventional political structures, including its state chapters, governors, National Assembly members, party executives and local government and ward organisations.

Can the Shock and Awe Strategy Deliver?

Taken together, the emerging campaign architecture represents a substantial attempt to build political pressure across multiple fronts.

The president has political heavyweights in the North, governors and influential stakeholders in the South-east, grassroots organisations in the Niger Delta, youth networks, women-led structures, professional associations and sector-specific mobilisation platforms.

The expanded presidential itinerary provides the public-facing component of this strategy.

According to the revised APC campaign calendar, the party has scheduled 37 rallies across the 36 states and the FCT between October 24, 2026 and January 13, 2027, with Tinubu expected to personally attend 20.

The decision to include all seven North-west states is particularly significant because of the region’s contribution to his 2023 victory.

But the strategy has an important political test. The number of organisations, endorsements, rallies and volunteers does not automatically translate into votes. The challenge is to turn the mobilisation machinery into actual voter commitment and, ultimately, turnout on election day.

There is also the question of whether the various groups can coordinate their activities without duplication, competing political interests and leadership rivalries undermining their effectiveness.

The economic situation will equally shape the campaign. Inflation, living costs, purchasing power, unemployment and insecurity remain issues that opposition parties can use to challenge the president’s record.

Tinubu’s strategists will therefore have to convince voters that the reforms being implemented are producing tangible improvements in their lives.

The North-west will be particularly important. Although the APC is deploying former governors, ministers and political organisations across the region, the opposition is also working to exploit dissatisfaction and the changing political calculations of influential northern figures.

Also, the South-east presents another test. Soludo’s involvement, Mbah’s defection and the emerging support groups provide the president with new political openings, but converting these endorsements into substantial votes will require sustained grassroots work.

Alex Otti’s position also deserves careful distinction. The Abia governor has not publicly said he’s mobilising for the president. Therefore, it would appear hasty to conclude that his political relationship with the president is presented as an endorsement or mobilisation commitment.

Ultimately, the president’s strategy appears to be built around overwhelming the opposition not merely through the size of APC rallies but through the sheer reach of its political organisation.

Whether this translates into electoral dominance will depend on the ability of the machinery to deliver what matters most: votes.

•To be continued