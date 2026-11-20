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• Says his govt does not believe in bullying judges

•Confers GCON honours on Olanipekun

• Elumelu commends president’s reforms, seeks speedy justice

Deji Elumoye and Alex Enumah in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the rule of law, stressing that a viable and independent judiciary is crucial to the economic development of the country as well as the protection of citizens’ rights.

The president gave the reassurance at the unveiling and public presentation of a six-volume publication, “Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases,” authored by legal icon and former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, in commemoration of his 75th birthday, 50 years of legal practice, and 35 years as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Tinubu also conferred on Olanipekun Nigeria’s second-highest National Honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Speaking at the occasion, Tinubu stated that his administration had prioritised the rule of law not only because he was a constitutional democrat, but also because of his firm belief that an independent judiciary was crucial to the success of any government.

According to him, investors, besides reading the country’s balance sheet, also read the judgements that emanate from the courts, hence, efforts by his administration to make Nigeria a business-friendly country – one that respects the rights of all and the sanctity of the law of every contract.

The president recalled how his administration in 2024 tackled the remuneration of judicial officers with the approval of 300 per cent increase.

He said, “We cannot ask our justices to hold the scale of justice while their pocket is empty.”

Tinubu added that the country might not have gotten to its desired destination but significant progress was being achieved.

He also maintained that his government always abided by judgements of the courts even when such judgements were not in their favour.

He stated, “Our administration respects court judgements, even when we do not agree with them. We do not denigrate, attack or intimidate the judiciary. A government that bullies its judges only weakens its own foundation.”

Tinubu, who expressed conviction that the judiciary and the legal profession were indispensable to the development of society, said “every timely judgement” advertised Nigeria and its economy to the world.

The president showered encomium on the celebrant, describing him as a legal luminary worthy of emulation.

He stated that the senior lawyer had positively impacted Nigeria and mentored many.

Equally speaking at the event, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, observed that Tinubu had over the years been in the defence of democracy and as such deserved re-election in 2027.

Akpabio cited improvements in revenue allocations to the three tiers of government following the administration’s economic reforms.

According to him, monthly allocations from the Federation Account have increased from about N600 billion or N700 billion before Tinubu assumed office to between N1.9 trillion and N2.1 trillion.

The senate president stated, “Today, from N600 billion, N700 billion a month that you were sharing to the states of the federation, including the FCT, we are now sharing N1.9 trillion, N2.1 trillion.”

While observing that the increase demonstrated the impact of the administration’s policies, Akpabio disclosed that the National Assembly was behind Tinubu’s re-election because its members wanted positive outcomes for the country.

He said, “In 2026, we are also saying that 2027 is still your Emi lokan. That in 2027, January 16, we will return you because you have not even started your work.”

Business mogul, Mr Tony Elumelu, commended Tinubu for his bold reforms and urged him to continue.

Elumelu stated that Tinubu inherited “an economy that was difficult”, saying the tough decisions on fuel subsidy, floating of the naira, and the tax reforms are beginning to have positive impact on the economy.

He commended the president for appointing Yemi Cardoso and Mr Zach Adedeji as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, respectively.

According to him, a lot of capital are being attracted to Nigeria today because of consistency, transparency of the government reforms, and policies.

Elumelu said, “The central bank governor has changed a lot of things. There is so much capital wanting to come to Nigeria just because of the rule of law, consistency, principles, making sure that a regulator is fair to everyone irrespective of who you are.”

He said although some of the policies of the administration were painful, the business community understood because “it applies to all”.

Elumelu stated, “Mr. President, you have at the end of tax modification in Nigeria, the young man I called Zach, and they call him Zach, the same thing in the Bible. Mr. President, he is the same to everyone.

“In fact, recently, just this week, I believe I read in the papers, he is taking some people, who before were untouchable, to court, holding them accountable for the tax modification related to the Nigerian state. That is rule of law. No one is above the law.”

He lamented the delay in justice delivery in the country, and challenged the judiciary to address the issue.

Elumelu said, “Before power, before rules, before tax incentives, the best condition is a court judgement that is fair, impartial, and timely. We know that justice delayed is justice denied.

“When Michael and I bought a struggling van in 1997, his transaction rested on the belief that Nigerian law will protect a Nigerian buyer.

“When we invested in transport, in power, in oil and gas, each time we were making a judgement call on Nigerian courts, as well as on Nigerian economy.

“Looking forward, I want the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs to be able to enjoy those same fundamental protections, to be able to make the same bet with a high level of confidence.

“That is what the rule of law, properly working, delivers. It delivers justice that is routine, not heroic, and justice that is not delayed.

“Efficient, fair, swift processes are a part of the enabling environment. That is the contrast between government and the private sector.”

Olanipekun, for his part, called for support for Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, stressing that when women are in charge, things change, “and we know that things are changing.”

The senior lawyer also advocated unity of the bar. He called on the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to put aside their differences that arose from the last election so as to have a formidable association.

Admitting that he did not support the emergence of Mrs Oyinkosola Badejo-Okusanya as NBA President, the legal luminary stated that since she had won, it was time to extend the olive branch, “come together” to reinvent NBA and make it thick.

Olanipekun thanked the Almighty God and all those who had contributed in one way or the other towards his success in life, stressing that no individual can achieve any meaningful thing on his own.