Indeed, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim Has Brought Clarity to Nigeria’s National Gender Agenda

By Jonathan Eze

The headline above was coined from the statement of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his congratulatory message to the vivacious, amiable, elegant, intelligent, and hardworking Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on her 45th birth anniversary.

The Presidency captured the essence of this amazing woman and her contributions to national development and the political space. Here is a transliteration of the statement: “I celebrate you on this 45th birth anniversary milestone because you are a reform-minded and results-driven public servant whose leadership has brought renewed clarity and vigour to Nigeria’s national gender agenda.

“I acknowledged your role in positioning Nigeria as a global voice on gender equity, championing the domestication of international commitments, and reforming institutional frameworks.

“I commend your commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and your discipline and diligence.”

The above undiluted truth underscores the fact that the Minister is a rare gift to the nation, adding value to the renewed hope agenda of Mr President. She is a listener, very kind and compassionate, and very forgiving. She is an embodiment of virtues, and a very forgiving woman, a mother with a heart of gold, who gives opportunities to all who are ready to serve and contribute to the realisation of the President’s mandates.

Beyond the discharge of her national duties as DG NAPTIP, Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Minister of Police Affairs, and now as Minister of Women Affairs, Ms Sulaiman Ibrahim is humane, passionate about the welfare of Nigerian women, children, girls, families and vulnerable groups, and these qualities are manifestly evident in the amount of time and resources she puts in ensuring that jobs and tasks assigned are properly implemented.

Review of National Child Policy:

The National Child Policy is 18 years old. But as a thinker and a leader with foresight, she swung into action in setting up a committee that is working tirelessly to review it. On the day she inaugurated the committee, the minister said, “It is important to acknowledge a fundamental truth: that our children are the cornerstone of our nation.

“Our emphasis on this profound assignment of reviewing the National Child Policy is to reflect on the progress we have made since the inception of the Policy.

“We have witnessed commendable advancements in sectors like education, health, and child protection, We must also recognise the challenges that persist, such as poverty, gender inequality, inadequate access to quality education, and the impacts of insecurity that threaten the futures of our children.

“It is imperative to draw your attention as members of this committee that the task before you is both vital and challenging.”

CSW69:

The Minister led the Nigerian delegation to the United States of America for the Commission on the Status of Women. Her activities and programme were hailed by the delegates, Nigerians in diaspora and foreign media. It was a positive laundering of Nigeria’s image, which also received several pleasant reviews. Nigeria’s presence was unmistakable. Over two weeks of intense engagements, the country’s mission was clear—a vision for women, children, the elderly, and the vulnerable. Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, led the country’s delegation with distinction, ensuring that Nigeria’s voice was heard at the global gathering.

With 18 plenary sessions, technical engagements, and discussions with world leaders, Sulaiman-Ibrahim placed Nigeria in a prime position at CSW69. The session, which brought together 13,000 participants from 186 member states, included three deputy prime ministers and convened 5,840 side events, highlighting the scale of international collaboration.

One of the defining moments for Nigeria at the summit was its endorsement of the Global Campaign Agreement, joining the Global Cities for the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Coalition. This initiative seeks to advance gender-sensitive urban policies, inclusive climate action, and measurable targets for integrating gender-responsive policies into urban governance.

Nigeria’s Day: A Celebration of Progress

One of the most remarkable moments at CSW69 was the Nigeria Day event, where Sulaiman-Ibrahim reflected on the nation’s strides in advancing gender equality. She recalled the global commitment made three decades ago towards inclusive governance and sustainable development, stating, “Thirty years ago, the world came together with one unified purpose: to ensure inclusivity in our approach towards governance, development, and sustainability.”

While acknowledging the progress made over the years, she emphasised the need for continued dedication. She praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, asserting that “never in Nigeria’s history has the women’s agenda received the level of attention and political focus she has gotten under President Tinubu.”

$1 trillion economy

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also highlighted the indispensable role of women in the country’s economic future, particularly as Nigeria pursues the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy. She stressed, “As we strive towards the vision of a $1 trillion economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda, there is no doubt that the role of women in achieving this monumental goal cannot be overemphasised. The Nigerian woman continues to rise, to excel, and to contribute across all sectors. Whether in academia, health, business, or even the arts, women in Nigeria are breaking barriers and challenging expectations.”

Despite significant achievements, she acknowledged that more work remains, stating, “These milestones speak to the resilience of Nigerian women. Yet, we must acknowledge that the road ahead is long, and the pace of change must accelerate.”

Nigerian For Women Project

The project, approved in June 2023, aims to empower 4.5 million women across Nigeria through economic inclusion, financial empowerment, and access to essential skills and resources. The NFWP-SU is a critical initiative that aligns with the broader vision of empowering 10 million Nigerian women under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister stressed that time is of the essence, and immediate action is required to meet the project’s development objectives.

“We must leave this room with clear commitments, decisive actions, and a renewed sense of urgency to drive implementation at the state level, ensuring that no woman is left behind,” she urged.

And the Minister concluded, “The stakes are high, and the responsibility rests on us. The estimated 4.5 million women who stand to benefit from this project are not just numbers; they are mothers, entrepreneurs, leaders, and contributors to our nation’s economy. Their success is Nigeria’s success.”

The list of the achievements and interventions of Minister Imaan cannot be fully captured, but her quest to ensure that the lives of Nigerian women are better and improved is unstoppable.

May the Almighty Creator continue to energise our ‘women Commando’ to do exploits

Thank you to President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, for the gift of Imaan to Nigerians.

*Jonathan Eze is the Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs on Media & Publicity