LPPC Suspends Ozekhome’s Senior Advocate Rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the suspension of Chief Mike Ozekhome’s Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) status.

The decision taken at the LPPC’s 173rd General Meeting held on Tuesday, was made pursuant to Paragraph 26(6) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and All Matters Pertaining to the Rank.

A statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary, LPPC, Kabir Akanbi, disclosed yesterday that the suspension is pending the final determination of the disciplinary proceedings, presently before the Disciplinary and Ethics Sub-Committee of the LPPC and other proceedings.

“The suspension is intended to safeguard the integrity, dignity, and prestige of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria while due consideration is given to the matters under review.

“Accordingly, Chief Mike Ozekhome, shall refrain from parading himself, presenting himself, or otherwise holding himself out as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria pending the final determination of the disciplinary proceedings,” the statement said.

The LPPC noted that it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professional ethics, integrity, and discipline within the legal profession and to ensuring that the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria continues to command public confidence and respect.