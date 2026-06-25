LG Boss Lauds Abiodun, Yayi for Presidency Award

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government Area in Ogun State, Dr. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has dedicated his Distinguished Public Service Award in Grassroots Development to the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), describing their support and commitment to development as instrumental to his achievements in office.

Receiving the award at the Nigeria Public Service Lecture Series and Awards held in Abuja to mark the 2026 United Nations Public Service Day, Oyegbola-Sodipo said the recognition was a reflection of the enabling environment created by Abiodun and the developmental initiatives championed by Senator Adeola across Ogun State.

“This recognition is a reflection of the enabling environment provided by Governor Dapo Abiodun, whose administration continues to encourage excellence in public service,” he said.

While also commending Senator Adeola for his unwavering commitment to grassroots development.

The council boss noted that the award was equally dedicated to the people and workforce of Abeokuta North Local Government Area, whose support and cooperation have contributed to the successes recorded by his administration.

The governor assured them that the state would continue to deepen reforms in the health sector to ensure wider coverage and improved service delivery across Ebonyi State.