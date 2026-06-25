  • Thursday, 25th June, 2026

Omisore’s Ally, Ismail, Vows to Boost Re- election of Adeleke

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally of Senator Iyiola Omisore, Ismail Kolawole, who recently defected to the Accord Party, has promised to boost the reelection bid of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Kolawole had resigned from the AP, C, citing political infidelity within the party.

He stated this at the general meeting of the Accord Party held in Ila Local Government Area of the state, where he was officially welcomed into the party.

Kolawole, a grassroots mobilizer and former member of the House of Representatives representing Ila Federal Constituency, said as a strong pillar in Omisore’s camp, he would use his influence in Ila LGA of Osun State to ensure Adeleke’s victory in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

Yesterday’s meeting was his first official appearance since joining the party, and party leaders and members were all present to receive him.

Kolawole also expressed his loyalty and commitment to the Accord Party while promising to mobilise massively and ensure that Governor Adeleke returns for a second term.

He said he would do everything within his capacity to support the governor’s re-election and that all the people under his watch will vote for Accord in the forthcoming governorship election and other elections.

According to him, “I will show total dedication to the party and the governor’s success.”

Speaking on his defection, some of the party stakeholders described Kolawole’s defection as a big boost for the coming governorship election in Ila LGA and Osun State at large.

The stakeholders noted that “with a grassroots mobilizer of his calibre now with us, we are more confident of victory. We pray his coming will strengthen the Accord Party.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.