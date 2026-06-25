Omisore’s Ally, Ismail, Vows to Boost Re- election of Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally of Senator Iyiola Omisore, Ismail Kolawole, who recently defected to the Accord Party, has promised to boost the reelection bid of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Kolawole had resigned from the AP, C, citing political infidelity within the party.

He stated this at the general meeting of the Accord Party held in Ila Local Government Area of the state, where he was officially welcomed into the party.

Kolawole, a grassroots mobilizer and former member of the House of Representatives representing Ila Federal Constituency, said as a strong pillar in Omisore’s camp, he would use his influence in Ila LGA of Osun State to ensure Adeleke’s victory in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

Yesterday’s meeting was his first official appearance since joining the party, and party leaders and members were all present to receive him.

Kolawole also expressed his loyalty and commitment to the Accord Party while promising to mobilise massively and ensure that Governor Adeleke returns for a second term.

He said he would do everything within his capacity to support the governor’s re-election and that all the people under his watch will vote for Accord in the forthcoming governorship election and other elections.

According to him, “I will show total dedication to the party and the governor’s success.”

Speaking on his defection, some of the party stakeholders described Kolawole’s defection as a big boost for the coming governorship election in Ila LGA and Osun State at large.

The stakeholders noted that “with a grassroots mobilizer of his calibre now with us, we are more confident of victory. We pray his coming will strengthen the Accord Party.”