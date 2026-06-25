EBSHIA Beneficiaries Endorse Nwifuru for Second Term

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

No fewer than 28,000 beneficiaries of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA) have endorsed the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for a second term in office.

The beneficiaries gathered at the Christian Ecumenical Centre before marching to the state township stadium, where they testified and further endorsed Nwifuru for a second term.

The Executive Secretary of EBSHIA, Dr. Divine Igwe, said the administration of Governor Nwifuru had redefined access to healthcare by ensuring that quality medical services are no longer reserved for the privileged few.

He attributed the growth to sustained government investment in the health sector and increased public confidence in the state’s healthcare delivery system.

According to the executive secretary, “His Excellency has demonstrated beyond doubt that healthcare is not a privilege for the rich but a fundamental right of every citizen.

“The health insurance scheme has become one of the strongest pillars of the state’s healthcare system, providing financial protection and improved access to medical services for vulnerable households.”

Igwe noted that beneficiaries under the scheme have continued to record improved health outcomes, including safe deliveries, surgical interventions, and timely treatment of both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Igwe further revealed that between 2023 and 2026, the agency recorded a total of 394,387 visits and 478,607 services utilised across accredited health facilities in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, commended the agency for the effective implementation of government health policies.

He said the administration remained committed to strengthening healthcare delivery, education, infrastructure, and human capital development to improve the welfare of citizens.