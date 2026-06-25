All Eyes on State Govts as Senate Passes Tinubu’s State Police and Trust Fund Bills

• Proposal seeks constitutional backing for state-controlled policing nationwide

•Bamidele says reform will tackle insecurity, strengthen federalism

• Presidency, governors, attorneys-general monitor proceedings

• Sanwo-Olu hails Tinubu as ‘champion of true federalism’

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





In what could become the most far-reaching restructuring of Nigeria’s internal security architecture since the return to civil rule in 1999, Senate, yesterday, passed for further constitutional processing President Bola Tinubu’s State Police Bill, 2026.

The upper chamber also passed the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026, a legislation that removed the sunset clause contained in the existing law and made the Police Trust Fund a permanent funding mechanism for the Nigeria Police.

The passage of the state police bill set the stage for a nationwide shift from a centrally controlled policing system to a dual federal-state policing framework.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, who led debate on the bill, said it represented one of the most important reforms in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, which would help to tackle insecurity and ensure a stronger federal structure.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed Tinubu on the passage of the bill, describing him as a “champion of true federalism”.

The proposal, which sought to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will empower states to establish and operate their own police services, while retaining a Federal Police Service with overarching responsibility for national security, terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, arms trafficking and other offences with interstate or international dimensions.

The bill, transmitted to the National Assembly by Tinubu, scaled a major legislative hurdle after senators considered and voted on its 26 clauses during a lengthy plenary.

Individual lawmakers voted by raising up their hands with Clerk of the Senate coordinating the counting.

The passage of the bill marked a significant victory for advocates of police decentralisation who had long argued that Nigeria’s security challenges could no longer be effectively addressed through a single centrally controlled police structure.

The senate proceedings attracted unusual interest from top government officials and state executives, leading to a procedural debate over whether non-members should be allowed into the chamber to witness deliberations.

The issue generated heated exchanges among lawmakers after the senate leader moved a motion to suspend Senate rules to permit selected officials to observe proceedings from within the chamber.

Several senators opposed the proposal, insisting on adherence to parliamentary procedure.

Following consultation among members of the senate leadership, a compromise was reached, allowing the visitors to observe proceedings directly, inside the chamber.

Among those who monitored the debate were Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); and Attorneys-General of Kaduna, Ogun, and Ondo states.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Bamidele described the proposal as one of the most consequential constitutional reforms undertaken since Nigeria’s democratic transition.

According to him, the current centralised policing structure has become increasingly overstretched by the country’s expanding security threats, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts, organised crime, and cyber-related offences.

He stated that Nigeria’s vast geographical size, ethnic diversity, and varying security realities required a more flexible and responsive policing framework capable of addressing local challenges more effectively.

Bamidele said, “This Bill represents one of the most significant constitutional reforms in our nation’s democratic evolution.

“It addresses a long-standing national conversation on the structure, effectiveness, responsiveness and sustainability of policing in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The senate leader explained that the proposed amendment would replace the existing constitutional provision establishing the Nigeria Police Force with a Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

Under the proposal, states would not automatically operate police services. Rather, each state would be required to enact its own law establishing a State Police Service and obtain certification that it met minimum national standards prescribed by the National Assembly.

He explained, “No state police service shall commence operations unless it has been established by a valid law of the House of Assembly and certified as meeting national minimum standards.”

Under the proposed framework, the Federal Police Service would continue to handle national security responsibilities, including counter-terrorism operations, cybercrime investigations, border security, organised criminal networks, arms trafficking and interstate offences.

State police formations would focus primarily on local law enforcement duties, such as maintaining public order, enforcing state laws, preventing and detecting crimes within their jurisdictions, and protecting life and property.

Bamidele said one of the strongest features of the bill was the extensive safeguards inserted to prevent abuse of state police powers by political office holders.

According to him, governors would be constitutionally barred from deploying state police services for partisan, ethnic, religious, sectional or personal purposes.

“The bill expressly prohibits the use of police powers for partisan, ethnic, religious, sectional or personal purposes,” he stated.

He added that governors would also be prohibited from directing police authorities to target individuals, political parties, groups or associations unlawfully.

The bill further provides for the establishment of independent State Police Service Commissions in each state to oversee recruitment, promotions, discipline and general administration.

To ensure nationwide professionalism and uniformity, the National Assembly would be empowered to prescribe minimum standards covering recruitment, training, promotions, discipline, accountability, firearms management, use of force, complaints procedures, data management and professional conduct.

One of the most debated aspects of the proposal pertained to the circumstances under which the federal government could intervene in the operations of a state police service.

Bamidele clarified that federal intervention would only occur under exceptional situations, including a breakdown of public order, operational collapse of a state police service, serious violations of fundamental rights, electoral intimidation or threats to national security.

According to him, such intervention would require written authorisation by the president and would be subject to Senate oversight as well as judicial review.

“The intervention must be limited in scope and duration and remain subject to constitutional safeguards,” he said.

The bill stipulated that where intervention became necessary, the Federal Police Service might temporarily assume operational control of a state police service until stability was restored.

However, the legislation required that such intervention be communicated to relevant authorities within 48 hours and remained open to challenge before the courts.

The proposal also introduced new procedures for police leadership appointments at both federal and state levels.

Under the bill, governors would appoint Commissioners of Police for their states based on recommendations from the National Police Council and subject to confirmation by their respective Houses of Assembly.

The commissioners would enjoy security of tenure and could only be removed after a fair hearing, recommendation by the National Police Council and approval by a two-thirds majority of the state legislature.

Similarly, the appointment of the Inspector-General of Police would require Senate confirmation, while removal from office would require a two-thirds resolution of the senate following recommendations from the National Police Council.

Seconding the bill, Chairman of Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said he was initially opposed to state police but had since changed his position because of the worsening security situation across the country.

Abaribe stated that the realities confronting Nigeria now demanded innovative solutions capable of addressing local security challenges more effectively.

Former Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of Senate Committee on Housing, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, also supported the proposal, saying he has consistently advocated state policing as a necessary component of Nigeria’s federal structure.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Monguno, urged lawmakers to support the constitutional amendment, describing it as a practical response to the security pressures facing many parts of the federation.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, commended senators for what he described as painstaking and patriotic consideration of a historic piece of legislation.

Akpabio expressed confidence that the proposed reform would strengthen the fight against criminality, terrorism, and banditry, while bringing policing closer to local communities.

House of Representatives had earlier passed the same legislation, and it is expected to be ratified by at least two-thirds of state Houses of Assembly.

The legislation would usher in a new era of policing in Nigeria, shifting significant security responsibilities to the states while preserving federal authority over matters of national importance.

The bill is expected to trigger intense debate across the country in the coming weeks as supporters hail it as a long-awaited solution to Nigeria’s security challenges.

But critics have continued to raise concerns about the possibility of political interference at the sub-national level.

For now, the senate action has moved further deliberations on state policing from theory to constitutional reality, opening a new chapter in Nigeria’s quest for a more effective and responsive security system.

Senate Passes Police Trust Fund Bill, Makes Security Funding Permanent

Senate, also yesterday, passed the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026, a legislation that removed the expiry clause contained in the existing law and made the Police Trust Fund a permanent funding mechanism for the Nigeria Police.

The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019 contains a termination clause in Section 2(2), which stipulates that the fund shall operate for a period of six years from the date the Act came into force.

The provision further stated that the fund shall cease to exist at the expiration of the six-year period unless its lifespan was extended through an Act of the National Assembly.

Since the law was assented to on June 24, 2019, the fund was originally scheduled to expire in June 2025, unless renewed by lawmakers.

The rationale behind the sunset clause was to make the fund a time-bound intervention mechanism for addressing critical funding gaps in the Nigeria Police.

The Act also provided a six-month winding-up period after expiration, during which the fund was required to settle its liabilities, conclude outstanding obligations, and transfer any remaining assets to the Nigeria Police.

However, concerns over the sustainability of police funding prompted legislative efforts to extend or remove the sunset clause and make the fund a permanent institution.

The passage of the bill came after lawmakers considered and adopted the report of Senate Committee on Police Affairs, before approving the measure at Third Reading during plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The legislation sought to repeal the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019 and replace it with a new legal framework designed to guarantee sustainable funding for police operations, training, procurement of security equipment, operational assets, and the welfare of officers and men of the force.

With Senate’s approval, the trust fund, which was originally established with a lifespan provision under the 2019 Act, will now operate as a permanent intervention mechanism aimed at addressing the chronic funding challenges confronting the police.

Presenting the report of the committee, Chairman of Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abdulhamid Malam-Madori, said the proposed legislation was intended to strengthen accountability, transparency and efficiency in the management of resources allocated to the police.

Malam-Madori said the committee undertook extensive consultations with stakeholders, invited memoranda from the public, and conducted a public hearing on June 2, before arriving at its recommendations.

He explained that the committee found compelling reasons to remove the sunset clause in the existing law in order to ensure uninterrupted funding for the police.

He said the committee recommended that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund should become a permanent mechanism for supporting the operational needs of the force through the enactment of the new legislation.

The committee also recommended the inclusion of anti-corruption safeguards in the governance structure of the fund as part of efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability in its operations.

During deliberation, lawmakers argued that a provision empowering the president to intervene upon written notification to relevant authorities should be subjected to additional legislative approval.

The senators said while the draft required the president to notify the National Assembly within 48 hours of any intervention, it did not expressly provide for parliamentary approval afterwards.

They proposed a procedure similar to that applicable in cases of state of emergency, where the National Assembly was required to approve executive action.

Following the consideration of all clauses, the senate resolved into Committee of the Whole and subsequently adopted the recommendations before approving the bill for Third Reading.

The clerk of the senate thereafter read the long title of the bill, after which it was passed.

Speaking after the passage of the legislation, Akpabio commended members of the Committee on Police Affairs for the expeditious consideration of the bill.

He also praised senators for their commitment and patience in scrutinising the legislation, despite the lengthy plenary session.

The senate president stated, “I thank my distinguished colleagues for their painstaking scrutiny of the bill and for their patriotism and patience in remaining in session from 11am until after 5pm to complete consideration of this important legislation.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of stakeholders and members of the public who participated in the legislative process through submissions and public hearings.

Akpabio expressed confidence that the legislation would significantly improve the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Nigeria Police.

He said, “With this legislation, the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force will be enhanced, operational efficiency will improve, and Nigerians will be safer.

“The challenges of banditry, terrorism and other forms of insecurity will be significantly reduced.”

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would ultimately overcome the security challenges confronting the country.

“I believe Nigeria will overcome terrorism and banditry,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu Hails Tinubu on State Police Bill, Calls Him Champion of True Federalism

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated President Bola Tinubu following the senate’s passage of the constitutional amendment bill to establish State Police.

In a statement he personally signed, Sanwo-Olu described the legislative approval as “epochal.” He said with State Police now on the table, Tinubu had shown himself “a champion of true federalism”.

The governor said the move was a major victory in the battle against terrorism and other crimes.

He praised the president’s vision and resilience, stating that State Police has been central to Tinubu’s reform agenda since his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, 1999–2007.

“Today is a great day for our country — a day to celebrate the triumph of genuine democratic and developmental ideas over parochial sentiments,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added, “State Police has been top of mind for President Tinubu since 1999, when he governed Lagos.

“We are happy to witness its emergence in Nigeria, and all thanks to a leader whose life is defined by service to our nation.”

He praised the senate for “making history” and urged the state assemblies to follow suit and pass the bill.

Alapinni: State Police Will Enhance Security, Community Policing

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Aare Tunji Alapinni, expressed support for the establishment of state police in Nigeria, describing it as a necessary reform that would enhance security and revive community-based policing across the country.

Alapinni stated that concerns over possible misuse of state police should not prevent authorities from exploring a system that could improve security operations at the grassroots level.

He said reforms often came with challenges and uncertainties, but maintained that innovation remained essential to addressing evolving security threats.

Alapinni stated that although the existing centralised policing structure had not failed, there was a need to consider alternatives that could further strengthen the country’s security framework.

He stated that growing public calls for state police reflected a desire for improved policing and more effective responses to security challenges.