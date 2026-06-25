Mbah to Criminals: You Can Run, But Cannot Hide

• Inaugurates Centre for DNA Forensics and Investigation

•Lauds Tinubu for state police, reforms

• AGF: Centre a profound contribution to national security

•IGP: Holds enormous opportunity to strengthen investigations

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says there is no more hiding place for criminals in the state as his administration has built the capacity to pre-empt, track down, and bring them to book.

Mbah sounded the warning on Wednesday during the commissioning of Centre for DNA Forensics and Criminal Investigation (CeDFoCI), a strategic partnership between Enugu State Government, Godfrey Okoye University, and Nigeria DNA Learning Centre, at the university’s complex, Ugwuomu, Nike, Enugu.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu; and Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Professor Christian Anieke, lauded Mbah’s strides in the security sector, describing the centre as a major contribution to national security and the justice system.

Mbah said while Enugu State was open to business, investment, and innovation, criminal elements intent on harming the land and the people will meet their waterloo in the state.

He stated, “So, Enugu is open to investors. Enugu is open to innovators. Enugu is open to people who want to build, create, and contribute.

“But for those who seek to undermine the peace and security of our people, the message is very simple: you can run, but you cannot hide.”

The governor described CeDFoCI as one of the most important investments of his administration in the state’s security architecture in line with his Citizens’ Charter. He said none of the ambitions in the charter would be possible without security.

The governor maintained that while his administration had significantly reduced crime, more work still needed to be done.

He stated, “That is why we continue to invest, continue to innovate, and continue to strengthen the systems that keep our people safe. That brings us to why we are here today.

“The centre strengthens our ability to investigate crime, track criminals, support the work of law enforcement, and ensure that those who threaten the peace of our communities have fewer and fewer places to hide.

“So, to the criminals, I say this: every crime scene leaves a trace. And we can now track that trace and use it as evidence against you.”

Mbah stressed, “For too long, many crimes have gone unresolved because the tools did not exist to capture and prosecute you. Now they do.

“Therefore, if you intend to harm our people, if you intend to prey on our children, if you intend to threaten our communities, understand that the state now possesses capabilities that did not previously exist.

“This centre changes what is possible. It strengthens our ability to follow the evidence, identify those responsible, and support the work of law enforcement with world-class forensic science.”

Mbah stated that the emergence of CeDFoCI also came with responsibilities and new ways of doing things for Enugu residents.

He explained, “Henceforth, when crimes occur, keep a safe distance, promptly alert the authorities, and allow trained professionals to carry out their work.

“Every footprint, fingerprint, strand of hair, blood sample, or biological trace may contain crucial evidence. Once contaminated, such evidence may be lost.”

He said the centre, though located in Enugu State, remained open for use by relevant agencies, organisations, professionals, and governments beyond its borders.

“This facility may be located here, but its significance extends far beyond our borders,” he stated.

“It is our contribution to the quest for a justice system that is guided not by conjecture, but by evidence; not by suspicion, but by science,” the governor added.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu’s courageous policies, stating, “These reforms have allowed more funds to flow to states, enabling us to develop infrastructure at scale, including strengthening our security.

“Again, through his recent transmission of the State Police Bill to the National Assembly, Mr. President boldly demonstrates his support for the devolution of policing responsibilities to states, and a clear appreciation of the realities of modern security management.”

Mbah said the partnership with Godfrey Okoye University was consistent with his administration’s broader vision to create an ecosystem where learning institutions were not isolated from society’s challenges but active participants in solving them.

He stated, “I commend the vice chancellor for nurturing an environment that is wholly conducive to learning and Professor George Ude, Founding Director of the Centre for DNA Forensics and Criminal Investigation, for his commitment to excellence and for lending his expertise to this project.”

Fagbemi said at the event, “The establishment of CeDFoCI places Enugu and Nigeria on the path of advanced jurisdictions that have integrated forensic science into the core of their security and justice architecture.

“This facility will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s forensic science capacity. It will equip law enforcement agencies with modern tools for criminal investigation, provide prosecutors with credible scientific evidence, assist the courts in reaching just outcomes, and improve the overall administration of criminal justice.

“Again, in an era when criminal enterprises are becoming increasingly sophisticated, security agencies must be equipped with equally sophisticated investigative capabilities.”

The IGP, while commending the state and university’s collaboration, said CeDFoCI would strengthen the capacity and work of the Nigeria Police and build citizens’ confidence in the system.

He stated, “For the Nigeria Police Force, this centre represents enormous opportunities to strengthen investigations into homicide, kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery, sexual offences, human trafficking, missing persons, and other grave crimes.

“This centre will equally provide opportunities for specialised training, scientific research, professional development, and knowledge exchange that will continue to improve investigative standards across our police formations.

“Citizens are more likely to trust the criminal justice system when investigations are transparent, impartial, and supported by credible evidence.”

Founding Director and Chairman of Board of Trustees of the DNA Learning Centre (DNALA), Professor George Ude, said the institutions were established to, among others, ensure that criminal investigations in Nigeria were guided by scientific truth; support courts with reliable, defensible forensic findings; anchor justice in evidence rather than uncertainty; train law enforcement officers, forensic scientists, medical professionals, students, and early-career researchers; and advance research in forensic genetics, informatics, and molecular biology.

In his goodwill message, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga, represented by Rev. Fr. Victor Eze, commended the collaboration between Godfrey Okoye University and Enugu State Government, stating that the task of nation-building cannot be left to government alone.

“While the Church forms conscience and provides moral values, the state provides the structure for justice and security,” he maintained.