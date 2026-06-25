POWA Supports Widows with Cash, Food Items in Jigawa to Mark International Widows’ Day

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse





The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Jigawa State Command, has provided financial assistance and food items to widows as part of activities marking the 2026 International Widows’ Day celebration.

The humanitarian outreach, held in Dutse on Wednesday, was organised in line with the directive of the National President of POWA, Chief Mrs. Mutiat Olufunmilola Disu, and aimed at promoting compassion, inclusion and social welfare among vulnerable members of the police community.

Speaking during the event, the Chairperson of POWA in Jigawa State, represented by the association’s Secretary, Hajiya Fatimah Ibrahim, underscored the need to support widows and recognise their resilience despite the socio-economic challenges they face.

She described International Widows’ Day as an opportunity for society to reflect on its collective responsibility towards widows through empathy, care and practical assistance.

According to her, the association remains committed to improving the welfare of widows and other vulnerable groups within the police community and beyond.

As part of the intervention, no fewer than 20 widows received relief materials, including spaghetti, groundnut oil and seasoning cubes, alongside cash support of N30,000 each to help cushion their daily needs.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to POWA for the gesture, describing the support as timely and impactful. They also offered prayers for the continued success of the association and its leadership.

POWA noted that the initiative reflects its broader commitment to humanitarian service and community engagement, while urging individuals, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to continue extending support to widows and vulnerable persons across society.

The association reaffirmed its determination to sustain programmes that promote social welfare and improve the living conditions of disadvantaged members of the community.