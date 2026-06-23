  • Tuesday, 23rd June, 2026

Breaking: Oyo Declares 16-hour Curfew in 10 LGAs

Breaking | 13 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, Tuesday night approved the declaration of a 16-hour curfew in 10 local government areas of the state.

According to a memo issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, the curfew takes effect from today (Wednesday).

The curfew, which is between 4 pm and 8 am, and lasts for 48 hours in the first instance, affects local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park.

The affected local government areas are –
Oriire (Headquarters: Ikoyi-Ile)
Orelope (Headquarters: Igboho)
Irepo (Headquarters: Kisi)
Saki West (Headquarters: Saki)
Saki East (Headquarters: Ago-Amodu)
Atisbo (Headquarters: Tede/Ago-Are)
Itesiwaju (Headquarters: Otu)
Iseyin (Headquarters: Iseyin)
Olorunsogo (Headquarters: Igbeti)
Atiba (Headquarters: Offa-Meta, Oyo)

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