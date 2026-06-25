Lafarge Unveils New Corporate Identity, Changes Name to HBM Nigeria Plc

• Reinforces commitment to Nigeria’s industrial growth

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





A new chapter has begun for Lafarge Africa Plc as the company officially unveiled its new corporate identity and name – HBM Nigeria Plc.

The transition marks a significant milestone in the company’s transformation journey and strategic alignment with its new shareholder structure.

According to a Press release issued by Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Head, Corporate Affairs of the company, made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday, the change to HBM Nigeria Plc reflects the company’s continued evolution as one of Nigeria’s leading building solutions providers, combining strong local roots with enhanced global industrial collaboration.

The release stated that, the company reaffirmed the name change will not affect its operations, workforce, customers, shareholders, or its unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and infrastructure development.

Speaking on the transition, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said the new identity signals a forward-looking phase for the company, driven by operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

“HBM Nigeria Plc represents an exciting new chapter in our journey as a leading building solutions company. While our corporate identity is evolving, our commitment to Nigeria remains unwavering. We remain focused on delivering quality cement, concrete, aggregates, and innovative building solutions that support infrastructure development, housing growth, and industrialisation.

“This transition positions us for the future while reinforcing the values of excellence, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and responsible business practices that have defined our legacy for decades,” Alade-Akinyemi said.

He explained the transition to HBM Nigeria Plc will be implemented through a structured, phased process across the company’s nationwide operations.

He added that employees, customers, shareholders, investors, host communities, and other stakeholders should expect seamless business continuity, sustained investments across the country, and an even stronger focus on creating long-term economic and social value.

In his remarks, the Chairman of HBM Nigeria Plc, Gbenga Oyebode, said the transition is designed to position the company for enduring success while remaining true to the values and principles that have shaped its legacy over the decades.

Expressing the Board’s confidence in the new corporate identity, Oyebode said, “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our shareholders for their continued trust, to the Board and Management for their leadership, and to our employees whose dedication and commitment continue to drive the company forward.

“We are confident that HBM Nigeria Plc will continue to create sustainable value for shareholders, strengthen stakeholder trust, and deliver on its long-term ambitions”.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, commended HBM Nigeria Plc (formerly Lafarge Africa Plc) for its significant contributions to Nigeria’s infrastructure development by delivering landmark projects across the country.

Highlighting the company’s role in supporting the federal government’s infrastructure agenda, he said, “I can talk about Lafarge for a whole day because we have come a long way. Though the company is very strict and of high integrity, I can say that their products are impeccable.”

The roll call of dignitaries that were in attendance at the unveiling includes the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Rt. Hon Peter Odey, representative, Lagos State Governor, Olufemi Daramola, and representative of the Ogun State Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi.

Other dignitaries at the event were drawn from government stakeholders, including traditional fathers from Cross River, Gombe, and Ogun States, old and current board members, the company’s executive committee members, captains of industry, and a host of others.

While the corporate identity has officially changed, the rollout of operational integration, branding assets, and customer-facing communications will continue progressively across all touchpoints to ensure consistency, business continuity, and a seamless experience for all stakeholders.