Katsina Govt Denies Sponsoring Hajj for Bandits, Demands Evidence

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Katsina State Government, has dismissed as false, allegations that it sponsored Hajj pilgrimage for bandit leaders or other criminal elements terrorising the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Muazu, the government described the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

Security expert, Dr. Bashir Kurfi, during a programme aired on a private television station, alleged that the administration of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda paid N10 million to sponsor Hajj pilgrimage for bandits.

But Muazu, in the statement, said the allegation that the state government sponsored Hajj for bandits was “entirely baseless, unfounded, and devoid of any factual basis.”

The statement said the allegation was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and undermine efforts being made by the government and security agencies to tackle insecurity in the state.

It quoted the government as challenging Kurfi and other people behind the allegations to provide credible evidence to support their claims or face the wrath of the law.

The statement read: “The Katsina State Government wishes to categorically refute and strongly condemn the false and misleading statement made by one Bashir Kurfi during a programme aired on Trust TV, in which he alleged that the state government sponsored Hajj pilgrimage for bandit leaders or any individuals involved in banditry and other criminal activities.

“Accordingly, the government challenges the purveyors of these allegations to substantiate their claims with credible and verifiable evidence.

“Failure to do so will leave the government with no option but to explore all lawful means available to protect its reputation and hold those responsible accountable for spreading false and defamatory information.”

The statement further said it was regrettable that such allegations were being circulated at a time when security agencies, with the support of the state government, had recorded notable successes against banditry and related crimes.