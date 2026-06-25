APC Tightens Grip on Senate as Four New Senators Take Oath, Now Controls 88 Seats

• Akpabio urges lawmakers to master Senate rules, says chamber guided by procedure

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





All Progressives Congress (APC) has consolidated its overwhelming majority in the senate as four newly elected senators were sworn in following recent bye-elections conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The inauguration of the lawmakers increased APC’s strength in the 109-member upper legislative chamber to 88 seats, reinforcing the ruling party’s dominance in the National Assembly.

The newly sworn-in senators were Asogwa Israel (Enugu North), Danladi Envulu-Anza (Nasarawa North), and Dayo Faduyile (Ondo South), all elected on the platform of APC.

The fourth senator, Olaka Nwogu, of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), represents Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

Administering the oath of office, Senate President Godswill Akpabio congratulated the lawmakers on their election and urged them to acquaint themselves with Senate Standing Orders and parliamentary procedures to enable them contribute effectively to legislative activities.

With the latest additions, the composition of the senate now stands as APC – 88 seats; African Democratic Congress (ADC) – 9; PDP – 5; Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) – 4; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – 1; Labour Party – 1; and Accord– 1.

Welcoming the lawmakers to the chamber, Akpabio described the senate as a prestigious institution, and encouraged them to approach their responsibilities with diligence and respect for established procedures.

“We welcome the senators-elect, who have come today to be sworn in as members of this elite club, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The senate president stressed that the Standing Orders and copies of the constitution presented to the lawmakers were critical working documents that should guide their conduct and participation in legislative proceedings.

“The two documents presented to you are not meant for your shelves. They are provided so that you can follow proceedings seriously,” Akpabio said.

He advised the senators to familiarise themselves thoroughly with the rules governing debates, motions, and other legislative engagements.

Akpabio stated, “Please, do not jump up to speak if you do not know what the rules say. Whenever there is a motion and I ask for additional prayers, do not reopen the debate.

“Every organisation has its own body of rules and identity, and we have ours here. Please, study the Senate Standing Orders and imbibe their contents so that you can contribute meaningfully, legally, and orderly to the proceedings of the senate.”

Akpabio reminded the lawmakers that decisions taken by the presiding officer were guided by the rules of the chamber and should not be taken personally.

“If you are ruled out of order by the senate president or the presiding officer, do not take offence. Know that we are guided by the rules,” he added.