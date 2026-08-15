Osun 2026: APC Spokesperson, Olabisi, Commissioner Lament Inadequate BVASs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Though there was mass turnout of voters at Ward 3, Unit 25, Ifelodun, Modakeke, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, lamented the dearth of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVASs) in the area.

He noted that despite impressive turnout of eligible voters, only one BVAS was available for the residents.

Olabisi called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the issue, just as he complained over inadequate ink for thumbprints.

Also speaking, the Osun State Commissioner for Transport, Sesan Oyedele, lamented the malfunctioning of the only BVAS available at the polling unit.

According to him, despite the large turnout, “the only BVAS here is not working well. The network is bad and you can see that our people come out to vote”.

The duo, who spoke at the polling unit, said the voter turnout was impressive but noted that the malfunctioning accreditation equipment was slowing down the voting process.

They appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently provide a backup BVAS machine to facilitate faster accreditation and enable more voters to cast their ballots within the stipulated period.

According to them, the large turnout of voters demonstrated the willingness of residents to participate in the democratic process, stressing that INEC should take immediate steps to address the technical challenges at the polling unit.

They also raised concerns over the ink being used for the accreditation process.