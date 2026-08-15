  • Saturday, 15th August, 2026

Osun Poll: Accord Deputy Guber Candidate Raises Concern Over Late Arrival of INEC Officials in Some Areas 

Nigeria | 40 minutes ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo 

The deputy governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun State governorship election, Prince Kola Adewusi, has expressed optimism that the party will emerge victorious in Saturday’s election.

Adewusi, who spoke while monitoring the conduct of the poll, said adequate security personnel had been deployed to ensure a peaceful exercise across the state.

He, however, raised concerns over the uneven arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at some polling units, saying while officials arrived early in some areas, the situation was different in others.

According to him, the late arrival of election officials in some polling areas could affect the smooth commencement of voting.

The Accord Party deputy governorship candidate said he remained confident of victory for his party, stressing that the party had worked hard and enjoyed strong support across the state.

Asked about his expectation from the election, Adewusi said: “We are on the ground. What do you expect me to say? We are winning.”

He expressed confidence that voters would freely exercise their franchise, adding that the final outcome would reflect the wishes of the electorate.

Adewusi also urged voters to remain peaceful and conduct themselves responsibly throughout the voting and collation processes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.