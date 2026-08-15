Osun Poll: Accord Deputy Guber Candidate Raises Concern Over Late Arrival of INEC Officials in Some Areas 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The deputy governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun State governorship election, Prince Kola Adewusi, has expressed optimism that the party will emerge victorious in Saturday’s election.

Adewusi, who spoke while monitoring the conduct of the poll, said adequate security personnel had been deployed to ensure a peaceful exercise across the state.

He, however, raised concerns over the uneven arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at some polling units, saying while officials arrived early in some areas, the situation was different in others.

According to him, the late arrival of election officials in some polling areas could affect the smooth commencement of voting.

The Accord Party deputy governorship candidate said he remained confident of victory for his party, stressing that the party had worked hard and enjoyed strong support across the state.

Asked about his expectation from the election, Adewusi said: “We are on the ground. What do you expect me to say? We are winning.”

He expressed confidence that voters would freely exercise their franchise, adding that the final outcome would reflect the wishes of the electorate.

Adewusi also urged voters to remain peaceful and conduct themselves responsibly throughout the voting and collation processes.