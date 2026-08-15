  • Saturday, 15th August, 2026

Osun 2026: Large Turnout in Ikire As Voters Await Accreditation 

Nigeria | 41 minutes ago

There was a large turnout of voters in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday as residents trooped to polling centres to elect the next governor of the state.

The voters arrived at their polling units as early as 7 a.m., checking the registers pasted on walls for their names ahead of accreditation.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already set up at the polling units before 7 a.m., in preparation for accreditation and voting.

Unarmed police officers were seen at the polling centres, while armed security personnel, soldiers and patrol vehicles were deployed at strategic locations around the town.

However, as of 8:20 a.m., vehicular movement was observed along the Ife-Ibadan Road, which passes through the town, while motorcycles and some cars moved around the town.

The atmosphere remained peaceful, with some shops also open for business as residents went about their activities in the ongoing election.

Ikire is the hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Osun governorship election, who is expected to vote at Ward 9, Unit 3, AUD School Atile, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area. (NAN)

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