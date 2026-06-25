RTEAN Disowns Member’s Participation in Tinubu/Shettima 2027 Visit, Raises Accountability Concerns

Funmi Ogundare

The Southwest Zone of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has distanced itself from the participation of one of its members, Alhaji Musa Muhammed (Maitakobi), in a recent courtesy visit by the Transporters for Tinubu/Shettima 2027 group to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, insisting that his actions did not represent the collective position of the association.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, the chairman of the association, Samuel Agbede, stated that while it remained firmly committed to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima in 2027, no individual had the authority to speak on behalf of the association without consultation with its recognised structures and leadership organs.

He stressed that its position should not be misconstrued as opposition to the Tinubu administration, noting that it had previously endorsed the president and vice-president for a second term through a collective decision of members across the six South-west states.

“Our concern is simply that no individual should appropriate the collective mandate of the association or present personal actions as the position of RTEAN without due consultation and approval,” he stated.

The chairman further disclosed that Musa Muhammed was currently the subject of concerns and disputes raised by several zones of the association over issues relating to accountability, transparency and the management of assets and interventions received in the name of RTEAN.

Among the concerns include allegations surrounding the handling of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses allocated for the benefit of transport operators and members of the association, as well as questions over the management and distribution of Federal Government transport palliatives reportedly worth close to N1 billion received on behalf of members nationwide.

Agbede also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as the absence of broad consultation and stakeholder engagement on matters affecting the association.

According to him, “The issues remain unresolved despite the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and continue to be discussed within various organs and zones of the association.”

While commending the Federal Government’s efforts to support transport operators through empowerment and intervention programmes, he urged authorities to ensure that future interventions are implemented through transparent, inclusive and verifiable processes that guarantee equitable access for intended beneficiaries.

Agbede specifically cited reports of the planned distribution of 10,000 electric tricycles, describing the initiative as an opportunity for government to demonstrate fairness, accountability and inclusiveness in the execution of empowerment programmes.

The chairman maintained that RTEAN remains a nationwide organisation representing millions of transport operators, vehicle owners, logistics workers and support personnel whose interests must be protected through democratic and transparent processes.

Consequently, he called on government institutions and public officials to engage only recognised and duly constituted structures of transport associations on sector-related matters, while urging relevant authorities to promote transparency and accountability in all intervention programmes targeted at transport operators.

He also appealed to stakeholders in the transport sector to uphold the principles of consultation, inclusiveness and responsible leadership, while encouraging members nationwide to remain committed to the unity, integrity and progress of the association.

Reaffirming its support for the Tinubu administration, the chairman stated: “Mobilisation efforts for the president’s and vice-president’s re-election have already commenced across its structures and would continue in the coming months.”