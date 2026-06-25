State Police Bill Will Boost Women’s Safety, Inclusion, Says NGO

* Urges Tinubu to assent to legislation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, iTeach Africa Initiative, has hailed the passage of the State Police Bill by the Senate, describing the legislation as a major step towards improving the safety of women and other vulnerable groups across the country.

The organisation said the proposed state policing framework has the potential to strengthen protection for women and girls, expand access to justice at the grassroots level, and ensure that security institutions become more responsive to the peculiar challenges faced by local communities.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja, on Thursday, by the Founder of iTeach Africa Initiative, Ebimoboere Alaibe Elezieanya.

She said the bill could significantly alter the security landscape for women, who have borne a disproportionate share of the country’s insecurity through gender-based violence, domestic abuse, human trafficking, sexual exploitation and related crimes.

According to her, the establishment of state-controlled police services would bring law enforcement closer to communities and provide a more effective mechanism for addressing security concerns affecting women, particularly those residing in rural and underserved areas where the presence of federal security agencies remains limited.

She noted that beyond enhancing security, the legislation presents an opportunity to deepen gender inclusion within the country’s law enforcement architecture by creating additional avenues for women’s participation in policing and security decision-making.

She said: “The State Police Bill, when backed by the right implementation framework, will be a major victory for women because it creates opportunities for greater female representation within law enforcement institutions.

“This, in turn, will strengthen efforts to address gender-based crimes and other offences that disproportionately affect women and girls,” she said.

Elezieanya added that security policies are often more effective when they reflect diverse perspectives and adequately consider the needs of women and local communities.

She said: “As advocates of women’s inclusion in leadership and decision-making, we believe that security policies that accommodate diverse viewpoints and community realities will receive greater attention and implementation.

“This will create a safer environment for women to live, thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

The organisation also expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu would assent to the bill once it is transmitted to him, noting that improved security at the state and community levels would have positive economic consequences.

Elezieanya argued that a more secure environment would enable women entrepreneurs, farmers, traders and professionals to carry out their activities without fear, thereby contributing significantly to economic growth, job creation and food security.

She maintained that the successful implementation of state policing could serve as a catalyst for broader social and economic inclusion, especially for women whose productive activities are often disrupted by insecurity.

The group therefore urged relevant stakeholders to ensure that the eventual operational framework for state police incorporates gender-sensitive policies and guarantees adequate representation of women within the new security structure.