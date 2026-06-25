Another Batch of Nigerian Returnees from South Africa Arrive

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has brought another batch of Nigerians from South Africa.

The returnees who were 66 in number arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, at about 8:50 pm Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Ministry said the evacuation exercise was approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as part of government’s commitment to the safety and welfare of Nigerian citizens abroad.

The first batch of 262 returnees arrived on Thursday, June 11, 2026, via a chartered Air Peace flight.

The second batch, comprising 66 returnees, was facilitated by the Chairman/CEO of Value Jet, Otunba Kunle Soname.

The returnees were accompanied by officials from the Nigerian Embassy/High Commission in South Africa.

Upon arrival, the returnees expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his swift approval and intervention and Otunba Kunle Soname for his humanitarian support.

The Nigerian Ambassador and acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Temitope Ajayi, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and her staff were on ground to receive them and provide immediate support.

Speaking on behalf of the NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Mr. Dipo Onabowale commended President Tinubu for his citizen-centred leadership in facilitating the safe return of the returnees.

He noted that logistical challenges encountered after the first evacuation are being addressed proactively by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who has assured that all registered Nigerians will be evacuated.

THISDAY learnt that the returnees, particularly those from Imo State, received ₦1,000,000 each courtesy of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Additional support included, MTN Nigeria: Free SIM packs with data worth ₦50,000 and ₦100,000 credited to each returnee’s bank account.

Also, Pastor Bolaji Idowu

of Harvesters International Christian Centre, gave ₦100,000 to each returnee.

Government agencies that were on ground to receive the returnees, include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and security agencies, were on hand to document, receive, and provide necessary assistance to the returnees.

The returnees expressed deep appreciation for the donations, warm reception, and comprehensive support extended to them, describing it as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to Nigerians wherever they may be.

NiDCOM reiterates that no Nigerian willing to return home will be left behind. The Commission said it continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth evacuation and reintegration processes.