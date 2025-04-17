Mobolaji Sanusi: What Do Apostles of Concocted Tales Want?

By Busari Ojutelegan

We often find ourselves warned against the pitfalls of making hasty assumptions based solely on appearances, much like the age-old adage of refraining from judging a book by its cover. Similarly, when confronted with the intricacies of an enigma or unwoven narrative, we are gently reminded that the essence of a story yet untold can only truly be grasped upon deeper exploration and understanding.

The rapid spread of misinformation can create a facade of truth, often influencing public belief and perception, albeit temporarily.

However, disseminating these falsehoods can extend its reach beyond expected boundaries if not actively challenged and addressed. That’s why it has become imperative to inform the public that those propagating misleading narratives about the genuine character of a Progressive Sanusi are driven by their vested interests in promoting their preferred candidates. Our objective is to ensure that the truth prevails and that individuals should be aware of the biases of those fueling these rumours.

To clarify the phantom claims of malicious rumours, Mr Sanusi that l know has been residing in the old Ifako-Ijaiye local government and a part that is now Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) since 1999 and has consistently demonstrated his loyalty and commitment as an active member of the progressive party with unquenchable loyalty to the current president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although not everyone may choose to highlight this, it is noteworthy that Sanusi played a significant role at the State level, serving as the Publicity Secretary of the campaign committee/council during the reelection campaign of His Excellency, Babatunde Raji Fashola. He was also in the same role during His Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode’s election as governor of Lagos State. During the 2023 general elections, he was director of media and publicity of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement that was coordinated by Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, and inaugurated by incumbent Lagos governor, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwoolu.

In recognition of his dedicated service and contributions to our esteemed party, he was entrusted with the significant role of Managing Director at Lagos State Signage & Advertising Agency (LASAA).

During his remarkable tenure in LASAA, he demonstrated remarkable leadership over a fruitful four years and three months period by successfully driving the organization to generate an impressive annual revenue for the Lagos State Government without compromising the agency’s regulatory objective.

His tenure was marked by strategic decisions and initiatives that not only strengthened the operations of LASAA but also contributed significantly to the economic growth and development of Lagos State. His sterling leadership qualities remain a reference point in the agency till date.

Sanusi, known for his quiet yet impactful routine philanthropy, generously dedicated significant personal resources for communal, political and other laudable purposes, in cash and kind.

His benevolent efforts extended beyond Ojokoro, reaching the residents of Ifako-Ijaiye as well, ensuring that many individuals and families received much-needed assistance during challenging periods of need.

For those who are not aware, Sanusi has been providing significant financial support to our party meetings at the Ward and Local Government levels in Ojokoro/Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area.

It is important to reiterate, for emphasis, that before the BAT Foundation transitioned into what is now known as the ABAT Movement, he held the influential role of Director of Media and Publicity. In this capacity, he demonstrated exceptional dedication by working tirelessly alongside other prominent leaders of the party from various regions across Nigeria to accomplish the pivotal mission of supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Throughout this organizational transformation, he maintained his strategic position, continuing to contribute significantly to the Movement’s objectives and success.

Individuals who continually assert that Sanusi is merely an ‘import’, overlook the vital detail that he is not only a member of the Ojokoro Apex-in-Council, but also serves as the Secretary for the esteemed leadership group that includes over 18 distinguished leaders. These leaders, respected in their own right, would never consider him an outsider within their ranks, as he seamlessly integrates into their community with both authority and familiarity.

Sanusi persistently contributes significantly to the relentless advancement of our esteemed political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the ongoing challenges posed by external distractions funded to unnecessarily divert attention.

His unwavering dedication and firm resolve in fostering the party’s growth amply showcased his commitment to its objectives and ideals. The malicious peddlers of criminal defamatory concoctions should go and rest.

*Ojutelegan writes from Lagos