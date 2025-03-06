SAFA Throws Gates Open for Clash with Nigeria’s Flamingos

Olawale Ajimotokan

Ahead of the crucial first leg of the U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier this Saturday, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has announced free entry for fans.

South Africa’s Bantwana will face Nigeria’s Flamingos in the opening leg of the second qualifying round. The team aims to get a good result, which will make the reverse fixture less important if need be.

SAFA took to social media yesterday morning, urging supporters to come in large numbers for a free-pay encounter against Nigeria.

“Come show your love and support the team in this crucial World Cup qualifier—entry is free,” SAFA stated.

Bantwana heads into the fixture with momentum, having secured a dominant 21-2 aggregate victory over Gabon in the first round.

The match is scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos, left for South Africa on Tuesday and Head Coach Bankole Olowookere selected 19 players, with goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma, defenders Hannah Ibrahim and Jumai Adebayo, midfielders Shakirat Moshood and Muinat Rotimi, and forwards Harmony Chidi and Chisom Nwachukwu included.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has selected Kenyan officials to superintend, which will kick off at 3 pm South Africa time (2 pm Nigeria).

While 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists Nigeria drew bye to the second round.

In a related development, CAF has appointed Josephine Wanjiku as the referee, with her compatriots Mary Njoroge, Elizabeth Njoroge and Juma Lucy Awino to serve as assistant 1, assistant 2 and fourth official respectively.

Cindy Barbara Dludlu from Eswatini will be the commissioner, with Moroccan Khadija Rezzag to be in the role of referee assessor.

Both teams will battle things out in the return leg at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo on Saturday, 15th March, with the winner on aggregate progressing to the third round of the qualification campaign.

This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Morocco, from 17 October – 8 November, with Africa to present five teams (including host nation Morocco) at the finals, which has been expanded to a 24-nation championship.