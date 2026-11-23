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Bennett Oghifo

For 10 years, Marketsquare has welcomed Nigerian families into its stores for the food and everyday essentials they bring into their homes. Today, with close to 50 stores nationwide, we remain guided by the same responsibility: to offer products our customers can buy with confidence.

Recent reports concerning inspections at our Benin City stores have raised questions. We understand why customers would want clarity, and we welcome the opportunity to provide it.

Marketsquare is a retailer. We do not manufacture the products on our shelves. We source them from manufacturers, their authorised representatives and established supply partners, and we maintain sourcing and product documentation as part of our operating processes. Where a question is raised about a specific product, we can trace its supply and review the relevant documentation.

Regulated products may be subject to different NAFDAC approval and documentation processes. This includes a listing scheme applicable to certain imported supermarket items. We believe questions about a product’s regulatory status should be resolved by checking the documentation that applies to that product, and we are available to provide that information to the appropriate authorities.

“Our customers trust us with the things they bring home and share with their families. We take that trust seriously. We stand behind our sourcing processes, and if anyone has a question about a product bought from us, we want to hear it and address it properly.”

The Customer Experience Manager, Sundry Markets Limited

Customers who would like information about a product or wish to raise a concern can Call 07000611007, Email customercare@sundrymarkets.ng, or speak to a Branch Manager. Please share the product name and any available batch or purchase details so our team can look into the enquiry and respond directly.

The trust that has helped Marketsquare grow over the past 10 years is earned in our stores every day: in the products we choose, the care we take in bringing them to our shelves, and the way we respond when a customer asks a question. We remain committed to doing that work and to giving every customer a reason to shop with confidence.