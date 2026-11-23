Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The Northern Youth Assembly has given former presidential candidate Peter Obi and some of his associates 72 hours to publicly apologise over a controversy surrounding the singing of Nigeria’s former national anthem at a political gathering in Lagos.

The group also demanded that Obi clarify his position on the recognition of Nigeria’s officially adopted national anthem, Nigeria, We Hail Thee, and reaffirm his commitment to national unity and constitutional order.

The demands were contained in a statement issued by the Assembly’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adikwu Omaji Joshua.

The Assembly expressed concern over the incident at the Nigeria Democratic Congress town hall meeting in Lagos, where it alleged that some participants declined to sing the current national anthem and instead rendered the former anthem, Arise, O Compatriots.

It said the conduct was inappropriate, particularly at a gathering associated with a prominent political figure and presidential aspirant.

The group, however, acknowledged that Nigerians had constitutional rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political association, but insisted that such freedoms should be exercised with respect for the country’s sovereignty and national symbols.

According to the Assembly, the national anthem represents Nigeria’s collective identity and should not be treated as a political campaign tool or an instrument for expressing grievances against the government.

It argued that national symbols should remain above partisan interests, ethnic affiliations and religious differences.

The organisation also said Obi’s influence in the country’s political space placed a responsibility on him to promote national cohesion and responsible citizenship.

It added that political leaders should demonstrate restraint and ensure that the enthusiasm of their supporters did not undermine national unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Assembly warned against a situation where political disagreements could be used to justify disrespect for national institutions and symbols.

It said Nigeria had experienced the consequences of disunity, ethnic divisions and separatist agitations, urging political actors not to encourage actions capable of worsening existing tensions.

Consequently, it asked Obi and others it said were directly involved in the incident to issue a public apology within 72 hours of the statement.

The group also demanded a clear declaration of their position on Nigeria’s officially recognised national symbols, alongside a reaffirmation of their commitment to the country’s unity, sovereignty and constitutional order.

It further urged the political figures to caution their supporters against turning political disagreements into hostility towards national institutions.

The Assembly said the ultimatum was intended to provide an opportunity for those involved to demonstrate patriotism and respect for Nigerians.

It warned that failure to receive a satisfactory response within the stipulated period could prompt it to pursue further lawful action.

The group, however, maintained that its position was not intended to suppress opposition or legitimate criticism of the Federal Government.

It called on political leaders, youth organisations and civil society groups to promote responsible citizenship and defend Nigeria’s unity across ethnic, religious and regional divides.

The statement said while political opposition and disagreements remained legitimate in a democracy, the country’s sovereignty, peace and national identity should not be compromised in the pursuit of political power.