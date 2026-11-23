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Sunday Ehigiator

Leading digital financial services provider, OPay, has introduced Shield Pay, a payment protection feature designed to help Nigerians conduct online transactions more securely and reduce the risks of payment-related scams.

The new feature allows OPay to hold funds transferred by customers until vendors or service providers fulfil agreed transaction conditions, providing an additional layer of protection for individuals buying goods or paying for services online.

The initiative addresses the growing concerns around online transactions, particularly cases where customers transfer money to vendors they have never met but subsequently fail to receive the goods or services paid for.

Under the Shield Pay arrangement, both the person making the payment (Payer) and the recipient (Payee) must have an OPay account to use the service.

Before initiating a transaction, customers can search for vendors using their phone numbers or OPay account details, while also checking their trust levels and reviews to make informed decisions.

Once both parties agree on the payment amount, purpose and expected completion time, the Payee sends a payment request to the Payer, who has 24 hours to complete the payment.

Rather than transferring the funds directly to the vendor, OPay holds the money securely until the agreed transaction conditions are fulfilled.

According to the company, after completing the agreed obligation, the Payee is required to provide supporting information as evidence of delivery.

The Payer then has seven days to review the evidence and confirm that the goods or services have been delivered as agreed. Where additional time is required, the Payer can extend the review period once by another seven days.

Upon confirmation that the agreed conditions have been met, OPay releases the funds to the Payee, who can withdraw the money into their OPay wallet at no additional charge, provided no dispute has been raised.

The company also explained that the feature provides a dispute resolution mechanism for transactions that do not go according to plan.

Where a Payee fails to deliver, delivers later than agreed, supplies goods or services that do not meet the stipulated conditions, or engages in fraudulent or misleading conduct, the Payer can raise a dispute.

Even after confirming a transaction as completed, the Payer retains the right to raise a dispute within 15 days if they subsequently discover that the agreed conditions were not fulfilled.

Once a dispute is initiated, both parties are required to submit supporting evidence within 48 hours.

OPay will subsequently review the transaction, assess the evidence presented by both parties and determine the outcome of the payment dispute.

The company said Shield Pay would give customers greater control over their payments, improve protection against payment-related scams and provide a clearer process for resolving disagreements between buyers and sellers.

Customers can access the feature through the OPay application by locating Shield Pay.

Established in 2018, OPay is a digital financial services provider in Nigeria focused on promoting financial inclusion through technology.

The company offers services including money transfers, bill payments, card services, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payments.

OPay is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.