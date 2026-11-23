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Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Abia State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has said his strategic development plans for each of the 17 local government areas of the state would unlock the rich economic potential of the third-tier governments and improve their internally generated revenue (IGR), making them wealthy and self-sustaining.

Anosike said one such plan for Osisioma Local Government Area would be to develop it as a satellite town where industrial clusters and several government-sponsored housing estates would spring up to service Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the South-east region.

He unveiled the Local Government Strategic Development Plans during the mega rally of the PDP campaign for the 2027 general election in Osisioma LGA.

Addressing party faithful, Anosike said his plans, when executed, would make the council one of the richest LGAs in Abia State.

“Aba is already filled up. As part of the decongestion plan, the government will build several housing estates in Osisioma where people can live and go to work in Aba.

Also, industrial clusters will spring up in Osisioma to service Aba. Osisioma has the landmass suitable for our development plans, and when we assume power, the economy of the council will be turned around and its internally-generated revenue (IGR) improved. It will become one of the richest local governments in Abia State in a matter of months,” Anosike said.

The PDP standard bearer said he joined the governorship race because Abians are suffering, and he desires to improve their welfare.

He accused the current administration in the state of allegedly failing to improve the welfare of the people, and should therefore be changed.

According to him, “A government that didn’t provide empowerment, subsidy, grant, palliative and other incentives to improve the welfare of her citizens, should be changed because people need to be alive to enjoy the infrastructure built by the government.

“Under our administration, we will do all these daily because the people are suffering and my mission is to end that suffering,” he explained, lamenting what he described as the high cost of living in the state occasioned by alleged non-prioritisation of agriculture in the state.

Anosike promised to float a back-to-farm state policy named Operation Feed Abia (OFA) to stimulate abundant food production; a Traders Micro-finance Bank to give soft loans to women, youths, traders and artisans; train youths on multiple skills free-of-charge; pay N90,000 minimum wage; sponsor over 30 talented footballers abroad annually; and introduce health insurance and subsidised healthcare systems to cushion the high cost of healthcare services in the state, among other welfarist programmes.

“For a government minded to improve the welfare of the people, these programmes are possible. The money to do it is there; it is Abia money and should be spent on the people.

“We are coming to change the state and empower the people with the resources they need to thrive in their various endeavours. Go and spread the message that Kelechi Anosike is coming to develop Abia State. When we take over, the life of the people will change,” he added.

The governorship candidate approved the request by Osisioma stakeholders for appointment of more than one commissioner because of its special status.

Earlier, the Director-General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Obinna Nwachukwu, had requested their candidate to approve about three commissionership slots if he wins and also give attention to their dilapidated roads, lamenting that roads in the council have collapsed.

The Chairman of Abia State PDP and deputy governorship candidate, Elder Amah Abraham, and Chairman of the Campaign Council, Empire Kanu, told the rally that Anosike is the only candidate in the race with genuine zeal to transform the state and improve the well-being of her people.

Others who addressed the rally were PDP candidates, including the Abia South Senatorial candidate, Chinyere Onuoha; Aba North/Aba South federal constituency candidate, Elder Bob Chiedozie Ogu; Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo federal constituency candidate, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu; Osisioma South State Constituency candidate, Ahamefula Young Onyike; and Obingwa West State Constituency candidate, Enyinnaya Appolos, who pledged effective representation and canvassed for votes for PDP victory in 2027.

The local government party chairman, Emeka Onyenso, the LG Woman Leader, Blessing Ahaiwe, and the Youth Leader, Ahamefula Ogidi, assured the party leaders that Osisioma votes were intact for PDP as the people have resolved to support the party because they were convinced that Anosike was coming to wipe off the tears of suffering Abians.