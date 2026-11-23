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Chiemelie Ezeobi

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has expressed deep disappointment over the failure of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, to reach consensus on an overarching outcome, urging governments to intensify efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

The conference, held in Antalya, Türkiye, brought together governments and other stakeholders to deliberate on global climate action, financing and the implementation of existing commitments and despite dragging two days after its scheduled end, it ended in a deadlock.

Guterres, in a statement following the conclusion of the conference, said the absence of consensus was a setback for global climate diplomacy but should not distract from the urgent need for stronger climate action.

He said the scientific evidence on climate change remained unequivocal, stressing that the outcome of COP31 should serve as a reminder that the world must do significantly more to confront the crisis and do so immediately.

“I am deeply disappointed that the #COP31 Climate Conference has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands. But this setback does not change the facts,” he said.

The UN chief, who had his final outing during the just concluded COP31, identified dependence on fossil fuels as a major driver of the climate crisis, warning that the continued use of coal, oil and gas was worsening climate-related disasters, exposing economies to price shocks and undermining energy security.

He also criticised powerful fossil fuel interests for allegedly distorting scientific evidence, delaying policies and obstructing climate action while making huge profits at the expense of people around the world.

According to him, those benefiting from activities that damage the planet should not be allowed to dictate the terms of efforts to address climate change.

Guterres recalled the commitment made by countries at COP28 in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner, insisting that the priority should now be to accelerate, finance and implement that transition.

He called on major greenhouse gas emitters to take the lead, developed countries to fulfil their climate finance commitments and all nations to contribute to global efforts.

The Secretary-General also emphasised the need to strengthen protection for vulnerable countries, particularly those that contributed least to the climate crisis but are bearing some of its most severe consequences.

He described this as a matter of climate justice, noting that the real measure of climate action would be progress beyond negotiations.

He listed reducing fossil fuel dependence, expanding clean energy, modernising electricity grids, cutting methane emissions, restoring forests, ensuring climate finance reaches developing countries and protecting communities from extreme weather among the actions required.

Meanwhile, COP31 President, Murat Kurum, in his closing plenary remarks, defended the importance of consensus in climate diplomacy, urging countries to look beyond their individual interests and consider the collective responsibility to humanity.

Kurum said the conference had brought together countries with different economic capacities, energy systems, development needs and vulnerabilities, but argued that their shared exposure to climate disasters made cooperation imperative.

“No perspective that considers only a country’s own sensitivities while disregarding the interests of the world can be accepted or tolerated in the name of humanity,” he said.

He noted that the consequences of climate change, including floods, wildfires, droughts, extreme heat and rising sea levels, were affecting countries differently but remained a common global challenge.

According to him, the concerns of small island states fighting for their survival, farmers struggling with drought, societies seeking access to energy and countries trying to sustain their industries were different manifestations of the same crisis.

The COP31 President acknowledged the gap between climate commitments and their implementation, pointing to continuing loss of lives and the impact of floods and droughts on communities, including in Nepal.

He said the responsibility of governments was now to move beyond pledges and deliver tangible results.

Kurum urged delegates not to allow fatigue or differences to derail the opportunity to reach an agreement, stressing that mutual respect and prioritising consensus over individual national interests remained essential.

“We built common ground through dialogue. Consensus brought us together in this room. And now, it is time for action,” he said.