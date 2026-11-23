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Yusuf Ebiti

Noella Foundation is equipping young Nigerians with vocational skills, industry insights and practical knowledge to build sustainable careers and businesses.

A practical skill can be the starting point for a career, a business and a source of economic independence. But turning that skill into a sustainable livelihood requires more than technical ability. It takes industry knowledge, professional discipline, business understanding and access to people who can share their experience.

This is the thought process behind Noella Foundation’s Empowering Young Adults with Vocational Skills Programme, which equips young Nigerians with practical, industry-relevant skills and insights into building careers and businesses across different sectors.

Since its introduction in 2024, the programme has provided opportunities for young people to learn directly from experienced professionals across the creative and digital industries. The first edition brought together over 100 participants for practical training in event planning, makeup artistry and hairstyling, with sessions facilitated by Zapphaire Events, TennyCoco Studio and Hair by Adefunke.

In 2025, the second edition expanded into digital marketing, photography and visual storytelling, with Redrick PR and Felix Crown Photography supporting the delivery of training to 100 young people.

The third edition, held on 28 October 2026, further broadened the programme’s scope to four areas: Photography, Makeup Artistry, Events Management and Content Creation. Through practical instruction and engagement with industry professionals, participants gained exposure to the skills, standards and opportunities associated with their chosen fields.

Among the facilitators was Mrs Teniola Chigbata, professionally known as TennyCoco, a Nigerian professional makeup artist, beauty entrepreneur and educator with over a decade of experience in the industry. Her journey offers a useful perspective on what it takes to develop a skill into a profession and build a business within the beauty industry.

From a School Dormitory to a Professional Beauty Brand

TennyCoco’s introduction to makeup artistry began during her school years. What started as an interest in experimenting with makeup gradually developed into a serious pursuit.

She practised on friends, transforming her dormitory room into a makeshift studio where she could refine her techniques and develop her understanding of the craft.

Over time, that early interest grew into a professional career spanning private clientele, destination assignments and beauty education, with experience in Nigeria and internationally.

Her progression illustrates an important lesson for aspiring creatives: a successful career does not necessarily begin with significant resources or a fully established business. It can begin with curiosity, the willingness to practise and a commitment to improving one’s abilities.

Beyond the Craft: Understanding the Business of Beauty

For TennyCoco, becoming a successful makeup artist involves much more than mastering application techniques. Professionalism, consistency and the quality of the client experience are equally important.

Clear communication, adequate preparation, punctuality, reliability and the ability to manage client expectations all contribute to building trust. These practices can distinguish a professional service provider, encourage repeat business and generate referrals.

She also highlights the breadth of opportunities available within the beauty industry. While bridal and occasion makeup remain established areas of practice, artists can explore fashion, editorial, film, television, content creation, beauty education, brand partnerships and product development.

This broader perspective is particularly important for young people entering the industry. Developing a skill provides an entry point, but understanding how to market services, manage clients, maintain professional standards and identify opportunities is what helps turn that skill into a viable business.

Taking Industry Experience into the Classroom

The Foundation’s partnership with TennyCoco brings this understanding into its vocational training programme, connecting participants with someone who has navigated the practical and commercial demands of the beauty industry.

For the 2026 edition, the Makeup Artistry segment of the programme was delivered as a specialised Masterclass for 30 participants, all of whom completed the training and assigned practical tasks. The programme comprised two virtual sessions and two in-person practical classes, combining guided instruction with opportunities to apply the skills they had learnt.

Beyond makeup application, the sessions addressed professional standards, personal branding, client management and the business considerations involved in establishing a sustainable makeup practice.

Staying Relevant in an Evolving Industry

TennyCoco emphasises the importance of continuous learning and research in keeping pace with these changes. Artists must remain open to improving their techniques, understanding new products and adapting their services to meet evolving market demands.

At the same time, following trends should not come at the expense of developing a recognisable professional identity. Understanding one’s strengths and building a portfolio that reflects those strengths are important steps towards establishing credibility and attracting the right clientele.

Advice for Aspiring Makeup Artists

For those considering a career in makeup artistry, TennyCoco’s advice is to begin with the resources available and commit to consistent practice. She also stresses that professional conduct should be established from the beginning. Communicating clearly, arriving on time, managing expectations and honouring commitments are essential to building a reputation that clients can trust.

Creating Opportunities Through Vocational Skills Development

At Noella Foundation, the Empowering Young Adults with Vocational Skills Programme is part of a broader commitment to improving access to practical learning, supporting youth employability and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Across its three editions, the initiative has continued to introduce young people to different areas of the creative and digital economy, while creating opportunities for them to learn from professionals with direct industry experience.

The involvement of facilitators such as TennyCoco adds an important dimension to this work. By sharing not only technical knowledge but also the lessons gained from building a career and navigating an industry, experienced professionals can help young people develop a more realistic understanding of the opportunities and responsibilities that come with pursuing a vocation.