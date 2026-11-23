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James Sowole in Abeokuta

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State in the 2027 election, Hajia Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, has been installed as the first Akinkanju of Egbaland by Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland.

Sowunmi-Kolapo had earlier been honoured as the Iyalode of Ijemo, a title that paved the way for her historic installation as the Akinkanju of Egbaland under the royal blessings of the Alake.

According to the palace, the revered title of Akinkanju of Egbaland, the first of its kind, was bestowed on Sowunmi-Kolapo, the Iya Sunnah of Egbaland, in recognition of her positive contributions and commitment to the development of the Egba community, among others.

Oba Gbadebo urged the new title holder to stay committed to greater service, cultural preservation and unity across Egbaland.

The monarch honoured Sowunmi-Kolapo, who is also the Ameerah of Ogun State, as part of major activities marking the celebration of his 21st coronation anniversary.

The installation ceremony, which held at the Alake Palace on Saturday, was attended by the crème de la crème of the society, including government officials, business moguls, first class traditional rulers and politicians.

The Ogun State PDP governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, led other leaders of the party to celebrate with his running mate.

Addressing dignitaries at the reception ceremony held at the Abeokuta Sports Club, Sowunmi-Kolapo said she was excited by the honour bestowed on her.

She specifically thanked the Alake of Egbaland, saying that the people had spoken loudly ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Ogun.

She reiterated that the forthcoming poll in Ogun was beyond party lines, maintaining that it would be an avenue for the people of the state to reject any underground plot to sell off the state to strangers and political opportunists.

“We are indigenes of Ogun State. We do not run from battles. It is in our DNA to always resist intimidation and protect our independence.

“I’m humbled by this gracious conferment of the title of the 1st Akinkanju of Egbaland on me by His Royal Majesty.

“I pray to justify the confidence reposed in me by our traditional rulers, our respected elders, who have continued to stand for our heritage, the people of Egbaland, and the people of Ogun State in general.

“Our father, the Alake of Egbaland, has spoken. Let us work hard to continue to have an Egba community that is first among others,” she said.

Also at the ceremony, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo was installed as the 1st Iyaniwura of Egbaland by the Alake.

In his remarks, the Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Adebutu, congratulated his running mate and other honorees, describing their recognition as well deserved.

According to Adebutu, it’s a recognition of Sowunmi-Kolapo’s years of selfless service, loyalty and commitment to the development of Egbaland.

He said her elevation from Iyalode of Ijemo to Akinkanju of Egbaland reflects her courage, motherly leadership and unwavering dedication to unity, culture and the progress of the people.

Adebutu also congratulated Senator Obasanjo on her installation as the 1st Iyaniwura of Egbaland, describing it as a fitting tribute to her distinguished public service and contributions to Egbaland and Nigeria.

He said the twin honours by the Alake, Oba Gbadebo, on the occasion of his 21st coronation anniversary, had further enriched the cultural heritage of Egbaland and brought pride to the PDP family in Ogun State.