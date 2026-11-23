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.Mbah preaches unity in diversity, highlights economy of culture

The 37th National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST 2026, kicked off in Enugu with pomp and glamour at the weekend, as states of the federation took turns to showcase their diverse cultural heritage at the opening ceremony.

Declaring the festival open, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, stressed that NAFEST is not defined merely by the performances on the

stage, the colours of the costumes or the rhythm of the music, but by the bonds it creates.

Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, described the event as a celebration of Nigeria, harping also on the economic potential of the festival if well-developed and harnessed.

He said Enugu State’s hosting of the 2026 festival themed “Connected Culture” was part of a broader national conversation on repositioning culture as a pillar of economic growth and development, with opportunities to turn the country’s rich heritage into economic value.

“What we celebrate here this week is not just art, not just performance, not just heritage – we celebrate the soul of Nigeria.

“The 2026 edition of NAFEST comes at a moment when the world is rethinking culture, not as mere entertainment, but as a global economic engine.

“This festival, with its diverse events ranging from board games to archery, from Jollof War to Dance-Off, from Children’s Storytelling to crafts and traditional wrestling, is a reminder that every cultural expression is a potential marketplace.

“Enugu State is, therefore, honored to host this edition as part of a broader national conversation about repositioning culture as pillar of economic growth.

“In Enugu, our administration has stretched the borders of possibility. We have committed ourselves to expanding the Enugu economy sevenfold, strengthening our digital infrastructure, unlocking the creative industries, and building the most competitive sub-national market environment in Nigeria.

“Today, Enugu is a state where creativity is being connected to enterprise; young people are being empowered through technology; cultural spaces are being transformed into commercial hubs; talents are being developed into global brands.

“Hosting NAFEST is, therefore, not accidental; it reflects our intentional strategy to make Enugu a leading creative capital, not just in Nigeria but globally,” he stated.

The Governor also emphasised the need for unity, noting that Nigeria’s strength is in her diversity.

“As delegates showcase their states, languages, cuisine, costumes, and performances, we are reminded that Nigeria’s strength is not in uniformity but in unity of diversity.

“Ultimately, the greatest beauty of Nigeria is not that we are all the same, but that we can be different and still belong to one another. Our diversity should never be a source of division; it should remain our greatest reservoir of strength,” he preached.

In her remark, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, described NAFEST as Nigeria’s largest classroom, biggest stage for unity, and most powerful tool for national cohesion.

“So today, we gather not merely to open a festival, but to celebrate the identity, creativity, resilience, and shared heritage of Nigerian people,” she stressed.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Abdulkareem Ibrahim, Musawa said the Nigerian government was no longer treating culture as mere entertainment.

“We are treating culture as economy, culture as employment, culture as diplomacy, culture as nation-building. Across the country, our creative economy is creating jobs for millions of young Nigerians in the field of music, fashion, gastronomy, craft, gaming, content creation, tourism, festivals, and culture,” she remarked.

She encouraged young Nigerians to embrace their cultures and market it to the world.

“Do not abandon your culture in search of identity. Learn your language. Learn your dance. Learn your craft. And then use technology, use innovation, use enterprise to take that culture to the world,” she stated.

She thanked Governor Mbah for hosting the festival, commending him for the quality of infrastructure put in place in the state.

Meanwhile, in her welcome address, the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, assured the participating states of a fun-filled and smooth festival.

She said although the responsibility was enormous, she and her team were determined to make Enugu State proud.

The opening ceremony featured splendid calisthenics performance by pupils of the Enugu Smart Green School, Owo, who spelt out several words and statements through well-choreographed formations. Their display drew standing ovation from the audience.

There was also an elaborate parade of masquerades from the various local government areas in Enugu State.

The competition amongst the different state contingents begins in earnest on Sunday, November 22.