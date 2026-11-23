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* Directs his adviser, Masari, to reconcile with Governor Radda of his home state, Katsina

*Tasks ex-gov Badaru to follow suit in Jigawa

*Says he invoked Emilokan in 2023, the people should invoke Eyinlokan spirit for 2027 polls

*Charges his supporters to collect their PVCs and vote for him in January, 2027

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, charged the leadership, members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to go all out, collect their voters’ cards and get ready to overwhelm their opponents with their votes in the 2027 general election.

The president also confirmed that there were cracks and disaffection among leaders of the party and urged them to set aside their personal differences, strengthen internal cohesion, and work collectively to consolidate the gains already recorded ahead of the 2027 elections.



Tinubu, who spoke at a prayer session organised for him by his extended family, underscored the virtue of forgiveness and urged the party leaders to forgive one another and embrace reconciliation.

“We must generate enough votes to overwhelm the opponents,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to providing purposeful leadership, strengthening national unity and justice, and building a prosperous country for all Nigerians.

According to him, “The challenge of today is much easier than that of yesterday, but we cannot take it for granted. You must knock on your neighbour’s door, tell them to collect their PVC.



“If you have PVC, you have the power of January 16th and February 6th, and that’s what I want to ask you to exercise,” he added, suggesting to all to immediately revert to the old door-to-door campaign method.

He specifically directed his message at his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, and a former Defence Minister, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, both of whom were in the audience at the hall of the Yoruba Tennis Club, where the prayer held.

Apparently reacting to reports of a quarrel between Governor Dikko Umar Radda and Masari in Katsina State, Tinubu urged Masari to go back home to reconcile with his governor.



“Alhaji Kabiru Masari, go back home and reconcile with everybody. That is the president’s order. When you finish that, you move to Jigawa.

“You move to other places and reconcile them, beg them because we have to reconcile and every anger must dissipate and evaporate,” the president said.



He also gave the same order to Badaru, the former governor of Jigawa State.

Tinubu appealed to all APC leaders to set aside personal differences, strengthen internal cohesion, and work collectively to consolidate his administration’s gains ahead of the 2027 elections.



He recalled his personal experience of overcoming political disagreements during the 2021–2022 period, citing his relationship with the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as an example of the importance of forgiveness and political accommodation.

“I had my own anger in 2021-22. I can invoke the memory of Muhammadu Buhari. When he called me, I said, okay, he said you are the coordinator, co-chairman of the campaign. I said, oh yeah. I had my own anger full of hurt feeling, but I let go.”



The president also emphasised the importance of faith, gratitude and forgiveness, drawing lessons from his recent visit to the Holy Ka’aba and urging supporters to extend to others the forgiveness they seek from Almighty Allah.

He stressed that political disagreements should not undermine collective objectives, urging party faithful to replace resentment with reconciliation and renewed commitment to the party’s electoral aspirations.



On voter participation, Tinubu expressed concern over low electoral turnout in Lagos State, questioning why an electorate of about seven million registered voters would produce only 100,000 to 200,000 votes.

“Even if you win, and you say a win is a win. No. You have to generate the maximum. And to all of you, it’s not anger. Anger will not do it.” the resident said.



He urged supporters to encourage eligible Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate actively in the forthcoming elections, emphasising that electoral victory should be backed by substantial voter participation.

The president recalled that he invoked Emilokan’s spirit (it is my turn) in 2022, saying, “It is now your turn (Eyinlokan) to make the re-election possible.”



He appealed to Lagosians to come out en masse on Election Day to exercise their right to vote.

Reflecting on the challenges preceding the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu recalled the economic hardship and cash shortages experienced by Nigerians, attributing his eventual electoral success to divine intervention and the determination of his supporters.

“We invoked the spirit of Almighty Allah and said, ‘Kun faya kun (Be, and it becomes). It got us there, and we have the presidency. Allah gives power to whom he wants, and he takes it from whoever he wants,” the president said.

He acknowledged that the political challenges ahead appeared less difficult than those encountered in 2023 but cautioned party members against complacency.



The president thanked the Tinubu family for its longstanding prayers and support throughout his political career, while challenging young Nigerians to embrace leadership responsibilities and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He reaffirmed his administration’s determination to address infrastructure and development challenges, expressing confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to overcome obstacles through collective commitment and sustained efforts.

“We can do it in this country. There’s nothing we cannot do. Nothing. Go to Abuja, we’ve moved mountains. In Lagos, we’ve tamed the Atlantic. In Abuja, we’ve moved mountains to give way to development. Nothing we cannot do if we put our heart at it,” Tinubu added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to providing purposeful leadership, strengthening national unity and justice, and building a prosperous country for all Nigerians.



The president thanked the organisers of the Islamic prayer session and clerics, who prayed for him, his administration, and Nigeria.

The prayer session was attended by Muslim and Christian Clerics as well as Governors of Lagos, Kaduna, Kwara, Ogun, and Imo States.

Other dignitaries in attendance included National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and Lagos Deputy Governor Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat.



Also present were the Minister of Education, Mr Tunji Alausa; Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla; the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Dr Nasturah Ashir Sharriff; the Tinubu family members and party faithful.



Earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the president as an epitome of justice, fairness, equity, and inclusive governance, calling these virtues essential pillars for building a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

A former Governor of Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar, said Northerners appreciated Tinubu’s support for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in his 2015 and 2019 election victories.

Badaru urged Northern voters to reciprocate the gesture and help the president consolidate the administration’s achievements so far.

Chairman of the occasion and elder statesman, 94-year-old Alhaji Lateef Femi Okunnu, promised to canvass and vote for the president on January 16, 2027, saying the president has done a lot to be re-elected.

The elder statesman also emphasised the need to uphold justice, saying the Tinubu administration has focused on the economy and infrastructure, especially the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, as well as strengthening the naira and foreign reserves.

In their vote of thanks, representatives of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu and Alhaja Iyalode Bintu Tinubu, thanked God for the family’s blessings and urged Nigerians to support the president in his determination to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Chairman of Lagos State Government House Chapel, Rev Honsu Oluremi, referenced the Bible and urged the people to always pray for leaders’ success.

Coordinator of the Prayer session and the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, while reading from the holy Qur’an, asked Allah to grant the president success in his affairs and good health.