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*Approves N250m for victims’ families, directs NDDC to procure boats

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for stricter enforcement of safety standards on Nigeria’s inland waterways following the tragic boat mishap in Bayelsa State, which cost no fewer than 29 lives.

The mishap occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.



The president, who announced a N250 million donation to support the bereaved families, also demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

He vowed that the federal government would work with relevant authorities and state governments to strengthen vessel inspections, safety compliance and enforcement to prevent further loss of lives.



Vice President Kashim Shettima, conveyed the President’s position during a condolence visit to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, following Friday’s boat accident at the Oweikorogha/Otuan River Junction in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Speaking at the Government House, Yenagoa, the vice-president said the tragedy had exposed the urgent need to improve safety on inland waterways, particularly in riverine communities, where water transportation remained essential to everyday life.



“We cannot accept a situation in which citizens must gamble with their lives simply to move between communities.

“Geography may determine how people travel, but it must never determine how much protection their lives deserve. A Nigerian travelling by boat is entitled to the same concern for safety as one travelling by road or air,” he said.



Shettima said preliminary reports suggesting that the boat developed a mechanical fault must be thoroughly investigated to establish the circumstances of the accident and identify possible failures in safety procedures.

“We have received preliminary reports concerning the circumstances of this accident, including indications of a possible mechanical failure.



“These reports must be thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities. We must establish what happened, identify any failures in safety procedures and take the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence.

“President Tinubu’s administration will continue working with the relevant authorities and state governments to strengthen safety standards, vessel inspections and enforcement on our inland waterways.



“The lives of our people are too precious for safety to remain an afterthought,” the Vice President stated.

Shettima described the loss as particularly painful because the victims were travelling to attend a burial ceremony when the accident occurred.

He also said the president had directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to procure boats to improve transportation in riverine areas of the state.



“There is a particular cruelty in the tragedy that has brought us here today. Our brothers and sisters set out on a journey to mourn the dead, only for death to claim some of them along the way,” he lamented.

The vice-president recalled that President Tinubu had, upon receiving news of the disaster, directed relevant federal agencies to commence rescue and recovery operations and ordered that Saturday’s APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, be conducted without the usual celebrations in honour of the victims.



He stressed that the victims must not be reduced to casualty figures, noting that each had a family, personal history and responsibilities.

“Each person lost in those waters had a name, a history, relationships and responsibilities. Somewhere, a family is struggling to understand how someone who left home for a funeral will never walk through that door again,” Shettima added.



He commended Governor Douye Diri for visiting the accident scene and coordinating the state’s response, while acknowledging the efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local divers and community volunteers.

Assuring the bereaved families of federal government’s continued support, he said, “To the families who have lost their loved ones, I will not pretend that time alone will make this pain disappear.

“Our responsibility is to stand with you beyond this visit, beyond these condolences and beyond the days when this tragedy dominates the news.”



Before proceeding to the Government House, Shettima visited survivors receiving treatment at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital, where he consoled them and assured them of adequate medical care and attention.

He also met with members of the bereaved families and some survivors at the Government House, conveying Tinubu’s condolences and the federal government’s solidarity with those affected.



Diri, while briefing the vice-president and other government officials earlier at the Government House, disclosed that the death toll had risen to 29, while more than 50 passengers survived the accident as of Sunday afternoon.

The governor attributed the tragedy to an alleged failure by the boat operators to observe established safety protocols, describing the incident as avoidable.



He disclosed that the Bayelsa State Government had constituted a committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

Diri further announced that the state government had taken responsibility for the medical bills and treatment of survivors, assuring the bereaved families that they would not be abandoned.

He thanked the military, paramilitary agencies, emergency responders, local divers and other stakeholders, who mobilised to assist the victims and support ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

On arrival in Yenagoa, Shettima was received by Diri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Dr. Dennis Otiotio; and Managing Director of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare.

Others were members of the National Assembly, members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council.

Oyetola Backs Probe, Raises Safety Concern

Meanwhile, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has ordered an immediate investigation into the remote and direct causes of the boat mishap which occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Oyetola directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit its report to him.



He further directed NIWA to work in collaboration with relevant government agencies and the Bayelsa State Government to ensure a comprehensive, transparent and credible investigation.

Describing the loss of lives as worrisome and unacceptable, Oyetola said the federal government would no longer tolerate avoidable safety lapses on the nation’s waterways.



The minister, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, expressed concerns that passengers involved in the tragedy reportedly did not wear life jackets, recalling that he personally visited Bayelsa State on May 2, 2025, to distribute 3,500 life jackets to water transport users as part of efforts to promote safety and protect lives.

He also raised concerns over the alleged absence of a passenger manifest, stressing that proper passenger documentation was a critical safety requirement that must be strictly enforced.

“Safety lapses on our waterways are no longer acceptable. The federal government will not fold its arms and watch its citizens perish on the waterways. We must get to the root of this tragedy and ensure that those responsible for enforcing safety regulations do their jobs,” the Minister said.



Oyetola reiterated his call for the gradual phasing out of wooden boats by state governments and their replacement with safer, more durable and better-equipped fiberglass or fiber-reinforced plastic vessels, particularly for passenger transportation.

“I have consistently advocated that state governments begin gradual phasing out of wooden boats and replace them with safer, more durable and better-equipped fiberglass or fiber-reinforced plastic vessels, particularly for passenger transportation,” he said.

The minister disclosed that he had called Diri, to commiserate with him, the state government and families of the victims over the tragic incident.



Expressing sympathy to the bereaved families, the minister said the loss of lives in such circumstances was deeply painful and that the grief of families, who had lost loved ones was beyond words.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families at this difficult time. We also sympathise with all those who have been affected by this tragedy and pray for strength, comfort and the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

ADC-PCC Mourns

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC), has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat mishap.

Presidential candidate of the council, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, commiserated with the bereaved families, the people of Ayama and Ukubie communities, the Bayelsa State Government and the entire people of the state over this tragic loss.

Atiku prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of those, who sustained injuries and currently receiving medical attention.



In a statement issued in Lokoja, Kogi State, the ADC-PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has plunged entire communities into mourning.

“What makes this tragedy even more painful is that these were ordinary Nigerians, who set out in love and solidarity to honour a departed loved one, only to meet their own untimely deaths on the waters.

“Bayelsa has lost fathers, mothers, children and breadwinners. No words can adequately capture the depth of grief now hanging over the affected communities,” he lamented.



The ADC-PCC commended the swift and courageous response of local divers, the Marine Police, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other emergency responders who have continued with search and rescue operations.

It noted that their courage and selflessness in the face of danger have helped saved lives and offered some comfort to grieving families.

The Council, however, called on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mishap and urgently strengthen safety measures on the nation’s waterways.

It specifically urged stricter enforcement of existing regulations against boat overloading, the use of unseaworthy vessels and other unsafe practices that expose commuters to avoidable risks.



Ologbondiyan stressed that beyond investigating the immediate cause of the tragedy, government must demonstrate the political will to prevent a recurrence through concrete and sustainable interventions.

“The federal and state governments must prioritise the provision of standard and well-maintained boats, adequate life jackets, functional jetties and properly trained boat operators across riverine communities.

“For millions of Nigerians in the Niger Delta and other riverine areas, water transportation is not a luxury; it is a daily necessity. Their safety must never be treated as an afterthought,” he stated.