Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

*Says N1.5 trillion recapitalisation approved for BoA

*ADC: Tinubu’s insistence on subsidy removal insensitive to Nigerians’ suffering

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) yesterday listed fresh agricultural interventions by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, citing N450 billion committed to food security programmes, support for more than 500,000 smallholder farmers and approval of N1.5 trillion for the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA).



The campaign council said the interventions were designed to strengthen domestic food production, expand access to agricultural financing and improve farmers’ productivity, particularly in Northern Nigeria, where agriculture remains a major source of livelihood.

In a statement in Abuja, the APC-PCC spokesperson, Dele Alake, said the administration had gone beyond providing loans to farmers to address access to quality seeds, fertiliser, mechanisation, irrigation, storage facilities and commodity markets.



The council said the N450 billion commitment comprised a N250 billion Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund and a N200 billion Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme, both being implemented through the Bank of Agriculture.

Under the N250 billion smallholder support initiative, the bank, it said, has reached more than 500,000 farmers across 16 states, including over 70,000 women. It has also facilitated the distribution of approximately 2.5 million bags of fertiliser and 300,000 bags of certified seeds, the organisation said.

According to the APC-PCC, the programme is targeting 2 million farmers and the distribution of more than 10 million bags of fertiliser.

The APC-PCC also disclosed that the bank had procured approximately 170,000 metric tonnes of maize, rice, sorghum and cassava under the N200 billion Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme, designed to strengthen commodity markets and protect farmers against distress sales.

The campaign council said the President had also approved N1.5 trillion for the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture to expand its lending capacity and provide more affordable financing to farmers, agricultural cooperatives, processors and other businesses across the agricultural value chain.



It described the approval as a fulfilment of one of Tinubu’s campaign promises in 2023, adding that a stronger agricultural development bank would be better positioned to support large-scale investments and mobilise additional resources for domestic food production.

On other interventions, the APC-PCC said the federal government was working with the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on a dry-season farming financing pipeline targeting 400,000 farmers for the 2026 farming cycle.

The programme, it pointed out, includes financing for 120,000 hectares of wheat cultivation and another 300,000 hectares for rice, maize, sorghum, millet, cassava and soybeans.



It also disclosed that the Nigeria Ginger Recovery Programme had supported 3,200 farmers in Kachia, Kaduna State, with blight-free seeds, recovered more than 9,000 bags for multiplication and was planning an expansion across 20,000 hectares in 16 states.

The bank, according to the council, was targeting at least 50,000 women nationwide through insured cooperative production financing at nine per cent, in partnership with the federal ministries of Women Affairs and Agriculture.



Under the Renewed Hope National Agricultural Mechanisation Programme, 1,571 tractors had been deployed to 23 states, with the equipment expected to mechanise 1.2 million hectares of farmland through qualified mechanisation service providers.

The council further listed a N385 billion productive-use-of-electricity programme, involving the provision of 44,000 electric cargo tricycles and 100,000 solar irrigation pumps, targeting 500,000 farming families.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has criticised Tinubu over his insistence that Nigerians should forget fuel subsidy, describing the President’s position as insensitive and disconnected from the economic realities confronting citizens.



The ADC-PCC reaction followed the President’s remarks at a rally in Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he insisted that fuel subsidy belonged to the country’s past.

In a statement, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused Tinubu of displaying a disturbing lack of empathy for Nigerians struggling with hunger, poverty and the rising cost of living.

“The President appears more interested in being addressed as Mr President than in tackling the crushing realities confronting the people. He has demonstrated little or no concern for the suffering of ordinary Nigerians,” Ologbondiyan said.

He questioned how a policy whose consequences continued to affect millions of citizens could be consigned to history by presidential pronouncement.



“How can hardship, hunger and widespread poverty, which are direct consequences of the hurriedly imposed economic policies of the Tinubu administration, suddenly become things of the past when Nigerians continue to bear their devastating consequences every day?” he asked.

The opposition campaign council argued that subsidy removal was announced without adequate preparation, effective safety nets or meaningful cushioning measures to protect vulnerable Nigerians.

It said transportation costs had soared, food prices had become increasingly unaffordable, small businesses had been crippled and millions of households pushed further into poverty.



“To ask Nigerians to forget a policy whose consequences they confront every waking moment is not only insensitive; it is an insult to their intelligence and a mockery of their suffering,” Ologbondiyan added.

The ADC-PCC maintained that responsible leadership required the capacity to listen to citizens, acknowledge policy failures and make necessary adjustments to alleviate their suffering, rather than defend policies irrespective of their consequences.



It also accused the administration of weakening critical democratic institutions, including the judiciary, security agencies, anti-corruption bodies and financial institutions, in pursuit of Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

“Nigeria cannot afford a second term built on the ruins of its democratic institutions and the continued impoverishment of its citizens,” the council declared.

The ADC-PCC urged Nigerians to use lawful and democratic means to reject Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, identifying its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the leader capable of restoring economic confidence, rebuilding democratic institutions and addressing the country’s economic difficulties.