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Nume Ekeghe

Assetrise Agro, an agricultural investment and estate management firm, has targeted the development of 100,000 hectares of oil palm plantations as it seeks to expand domestic production and help bridge Nigeria’s palm oil supply gap.

The company, the agricultural arm of Assetrise Holdings, disclosed in a statement that it currently has about 8,000 hectares of oil palm estates under development across its own and partner projects, with an investment model that combines individual farmland ownership with professional estate management.

Under the arrangement, individuals can acquire farmland while the company oversees planting, maintenance, harvesting and processing through agreed management contracts.

The firm in a statement noted that the opportunity is significant citing that Nigeria’s annual palm oil demand exceeds 2.5 million metric tonnes, against domestic production of about 1.4 million tonnes, according to figures cited by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Abubakar Kyari in April. The shortfall costs the country between $500 million and $600 million annually in imports.

It states: “Nigeria supplied more than 40 per cent of global palm oil output in the 1960s but has since lost its leading position amid ageing plantations, inadequate investment and fragmented production. Although the country retains more than three million hectares suitable for oil palm, organising land, finance and processing at commercial scale remains a challenge.

“Assetrise is seeking to bridge the gap between smallholder farming and large commercial plantations through centralised management and individual ownership. The company reports that about 5,000 acres have been allocated to individual owners, while its central nursery holds approximately 600,000 seedlings to support new planting, replace losses and facilitate expansion.

“Two estates provide an early indication of the company’s operating capacity. At Palmrich Phase 5 in Lagelu, Oyo State, Assetrise took over a 255-acre estate in 2023, rehabilitating neglected sections and restoring harvesting and milling operations. The company says the estate is producing palm oil and some landowners have received proceeds from their harvests. Its Epe estate in Lagos State is also reportedly harvesting and processing fruit.”

They added that land documentation presents another challenge for individual investors. The company says it uses surveys, physical demarcation, state documentation and engagement with host communities to address disputes.

At Ewekoro, Ogun State, it has introduced a two-stage allocation process under which owners’ palms are tagged in the nursery and title documents provided before the trees are transferred to prepared plots. The system is intended to address complaints about delays in identifying allocated land.

It added: “The financial arrangement also requires careful consideration. Under its farm management contract, net profit is shared 60 per cent to the landowner and 40 per cent to Assetrise as management fees after operating costs. The minimum management term is five years, while the land is committed to oil palm for 30 years. Owners can sell fresh fruit bunches to Assetrise Fresh Mill or participate in processing through the Palmrich Tribe Cooperative.

“Oil palm typically reaches peak production around its eighth year, leaving investors to finance maintenance, fertiliser, pest control and security before substantial harvest income emerges. Profitability will depend on yields, operating costs and selling prices.”

The next major test is Palmrich Phase 4 in Odeda, near Abeokuta, Ogun State, a 4,000-acre development. Assetrise also manages the 1,000-hectare Madiba Agro Estate for a partner and is preparing a 1,000-acre project in Ghana.