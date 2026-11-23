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Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nasarawa State Government has has said that it attracted investments worth more than $2.3 billion over the past seven years, implemented 21 economic reforms and executed 11 public-private partnership (PPP) projects valued at approximately N93 billion as part of efforts to transform the state into one of Nigeria’s most competitive investment destinations.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this while outlining the economic transformation agenda of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration at the just concluded World Public Relations Forum.

Abdullahi, who described the achievements as the outcome of deliberate institutional reforms and sustained efforts to create an investor-friendly environment, said the state had prioritised building a credible economic foundation before embarking on aggressive investment promotion.

He explained that when he joined the state government seven years ago as Economic Adviser to the governor, his mandate was to develop a compelling investment proposition for Nasarawa and position it as an attractive destination for local and international investors.

According to him, the administration recognised from the outset that investment promotion could not succeed without first putting the necessary structures, policies and institutions in place.

He said, “The first lesson from that very daunting task was to realise that you cannot give what you don’t have. We could not go out and invite people to come to Nasarawa State without building any framework around it. You cannot communicate something that is not there. You cannot communicate something that hasn’t been built. So, we put our heads down and began to build.”

Abdullahi explained that the administration subsequently developed the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy, anchored on the vision of making the state one of Nigeria’s most competitive economies through accelerated growth and improved living conditions for its citizens.

He said the 21 reforms implemented by the government focused largely on improving the business environment, strengthening public financial management, digitising revenue administration and establishing institutions capable of sustaining economic reforms.

He added that the reforms were also designed to provide credible feedback channels between investors, citizens and government institutions, thereby strengthening transparency, accountability and confidence in the state’s investment climate.

The N93 billion PPP projects, he said, complemented the reforms, while the investments attracted across various sectors reflected growing confidence in the state’s economic prospects.

He listed agriculture, solid minerals, retail, commerce, manufacturing, agro-processing and education among the sectors that had benefited from the investment drive.

Beyond the economic achievements, Abdullahi challenged public relations practitioners and communication professionals to recognise the responsibility that comes with shaping public narratives, stressing that effective communication must be anchored on purpose, credibility and integrity.

He said communication professionals must constantly examine the intentions behind their messages, particularly whether their interventions were designed to build institutions and strengthen society or undermine them.

“Do I want to communicate to build or destroy? Once you have that conviction and a sense of purpose, it guides how you communicate your message,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of reputation management, noting that credibility was not automatically acquired but deliberately developed through consistent actions and responsible conduct.

He urged young communication professionals to demonstrate courage, determination and a spirit of collaboration, arguing that groundbreaking ideas and achievements required considerable commitment to translate them into reality.

Meanwhile, the President of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, Professor Justin Green, described the organisation’s decision to host its major international conference in Africa, particularly Nigeria, as a remarkable achievement.

Green said the successful hosting of the conference had surpassed expectations, despite initial doubts and discouragement from some quarters about the possibility of bringing the global gathering to the African continent.

He particularly commended the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr Ike Neliaku, and members of the institute for the enormous commitment and organisational work that went into making the event successful.

According to him, preparations for the conference spanned two years and required extensive collaboration among stakeholders.

“It has been a huge journey for Global Alliance. When we first said we wanted to bring it to the African continent, we got knocked down. People didn’t think it would ever take place. I was told there was no way it would ever happen. But we made it happen,” he said.

Green described the gathering as the biggest, brightest and boldest conference ever organised by the Global Alliance, attributing its success to collective leadership, teamwork and international cooperation.

He stressed that the achievement was not the accomplishment of one individual but the product of shared responsibility and the contributions of several people and institutions.