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How long will Nigerians continue to watch helplessly while political leaders treat them as though their voices and interests do not matter? Another election season is approaching, bringing with it fresh promises, political manifestos, campaign slogans and bags of propaganda. Yet, the average Nigerian continues to hope for a better tomorrow while struggling with insecurity, unemployment, economic hardship and declining living standards.

The question remains: who will rescue Nigeria from these persistent challenges? Perhaps the answer begins with the people themselves. The time to demand accountability, responsible leadership and electoral credibility is now, not after another disappointing political cycle.

However, while demanding free, fair and credible elections, Nigerians must understand that this is not a call for political violence. The recent slogan, “Rig and Die,” reportedly gaining attention in public discourse, raises serious concerns about the direction of political engagement in the country. Such expressions deserve careful reflection because political frustration should never become an excuse for threatening human lives.

We must embrace a paradigm shift in our political thinking. Disagreement is part of democracy, and every citizen has the right to defend their political choice. Nevertheless, political differences should not turn polling units into battlefields or election officials into targets of public anger.

It is important to remember that the people responsible for conducting elections at various polling units are human beings like everyone else. They have families, friends and loved ones waiting for them to return home safely after performing their national duties. While electoral officials must be held accountable for any proven misconduct, it is equally important not to assume that every electoral failure or unexpected result is necessarily the fault of polling-unit officials.

This is why voter education, political awareness and responsible civic participation must begin before election day. Citizens must understand the electoral process, know their rights, follow lawful procedures for reporting irregularities and use the appropriate channels to challenge electoral misconduct.

Beyond voting, citizens must also understand their responsibility in protecting the credibility of their votes. Political participation should not end at the ballot box; it must continue through lawful demands for transparency, accountability and respect for the people’s mandate.

The victory or defeat of a political candidate should never be worth the destruction of another person’s life. Democracy must be built on the strength of our convictions, not the violence of our reactions.

As another election season approaches, Nigerians must wake up to their civic responsibilities. We must demand credible elections, reject political intimidation, resist misinformation and refuse to become instruments of violence in the hands of desperate political interests.

The time to be informed is before election day. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. Vote wisely, protect your rights, respect human life and demand accountability through lawful means. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and its future must never be sacrificed on the altar of political ambition.

Idris Rufai,

idrisrufai744@gmail.com