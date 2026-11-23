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States should perform promptly their obligations to pensioners

Following the passage of a motion of urgent national importance last week, the House of Representatives called on the federal government to prevail on 22 state governments to pay outstanding pension arrears to retired civil servants. This came on the heels of a recent disclosure by the National Pension Commission (Pencom) Director-General, Omolola Oloworaran, that only 14 of Nigeria’s 36 states are paying pensions on a regular basis. The member representing Apapa federal constituency of Lagos State, Adesola Adebayo had expressed concern that thousands of pensioners were dying of hunger and poverty because of unpaid retirement benefits after 30 to 35 years of faithful service to their fatherland.

Even though it is not a discretionary obligation, a PenCom publication noted last August that states implementing and remitting contributory pension included Edo, Lagos, Kaduna, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Delta, and Anambra. Another report also stated that as of October 2026, only eight states had cleared inherited pension liabilities, with six others paying over 80 per cent. Yet Section 210 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees pension and gratuity entitlements for persons who have served in the public service of a state, while Section 173 provides similar protection for federal public servants.

Ironically, one major attraction in public service, despite its poor remuneration package, is the benefit of receiving pension after retirement. But as we have repeatedly stated, such a prospect has become problematic and uncertain over the years. The failure of government to meet the pension expectation of retirees ends up shattering the plans of many. And this has worsened the woes of pensioners, particularly those without other sources of income. In the prevailing economic circumstances, many are driven to the wall. There have been several unpleasant stories about how many of them die without dignity while on the queue for what is ordinarily their entitlement.



Meanwhile, as it is often pointed out, there are issues that are yet to be resolved regarding pension. Complications in meeting up with some obligations had arisen fundamentally with the failure to link those in the old scheme with those in the new scheme. It was in a bid to address this that the Pension Reforms Act of 2004 was enacted. The act covers both public and private sector employees. The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) was introduced to replace the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). Under the new regime, both the government/companies and the workers themselves are to save a given amount of their earnings towards building an accumulated funds reserve which they could fall back on after retirement.

But even after it seems to have been done, the federal and many state governments have serially failed in remitting deducted sums from workers’ salaries to the Pension Fund Administrators. The result is that neither government contribution nor workers’ deducted sums are credited to the accounts of the workers with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs). The problem is more prevalent in the private sector where many companies do not remit their counterpart deductions to the PFAs as required by the Pension Act.

The provisions of the act had demanded that the government issues bonds in favour of retired workers, which will be redeemed to the PFAs who will credit same to the accounts of the individual staff. Therefore, the non-remittance of the deductions of staff is a clear breach of the provisions of the Pension Reforms Act, and that perhaps explains why pension liabilities run into hundreds of billions of naira. While we urge the federal and state governments to keep faith with their obligations to pensioners, we also hail the new Presidential Pension Security Initiative, seeking to lift thousands of vulnerable retirees struggling with rising costs of living. No pensioner should die in need