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Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s first individual Olympic Games gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa, has been freed to return to athletics 23 years after she was banned from the sport for anti-dope infraction in 2003.

Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU), the world body saddled with the task of ensuring that athletes compete free of substances to enhance their performances, in a decision dated November 18, 2026 from its base in Monaco, approved Ajunwa’s application in August for a reduction of her sanction with effect from 3 February 2003.

In reply to Ajunwa’s request, AIU said that based on the World Athletics Anti-doing Rules that came into effect on January 1, 2026, any athlete still serving sanctions imposed under previous regulations can seek a reduction where the current rules would have resulted in a lighter punishment.

Under the 2002-2003 regulations, a second violation involving a substance such as nandrolone attracted an automatic life ban. The current rules, however, prescribe a different calculation for repeat violations.

For nandrolone, the substance found in Ajunwa’s test sample, is classified as a non-specified substance. The standard period of ineligibility for a first violation is four years. Under the current rule, AIU calculated that the appropriate sanction for Ajunwa’s second violation would have been eight years and not the life ban out of which she has served 23 years.

While the decision has not wiped Ajunwa’s dope record, it has removed the restrictions associated with her life ban from the sport that brought her fame and fortunes.

Also, Ajunwa can now hold positions in track and field even as she cannot return to competition as a retired police woman at 54 years.

As Nigeria’s first and only individual Olympic gold medalist achieved in the women’s long lump event of the Games in Atlanta in 1996, Ajunwa also belongs to the Hall of Fame of first Super Falcons that competed at the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in China in 1991. She retired as a deputy commissioner of police.

Speaking on the good news from AIU on Sunday, Ajunwa said then Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) officials did not follow the rules while sanctioning her. She insisted that when she tried to file an appeal, they (AFN officials) were not ready to listen.

“Even my fellow athlete, Rosa Collins, traveled all the way to Monaco to press for another hearing, but she was told to push the case through the AFN.

“She came back and went to the AFN officials but they were not ready to listen to her and that is how I was meted an undeserved punishment, which brought my career to an abrupt end,” observed the flying police woman.

Ajunwa however said she was not bitter over the episode, but called on Nigerian athletics officials to be abreast with technical and doping rules so that athletes do not get caught up in unnecessary mess.

“I give thanks to God that the stain has been removed from my athletics career, I am now free to participate in all activities” concludes the Olympian whose foundation is into mentorship of young athletes.