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Nume Ekeghe

MTN Nigeria has expanded its network infrastructure with the deployment of 106 new sites and upgrades to 97 existing locations, bringing the latest phase of its network improvement programme to 203 sites across the country.

MTN in a statement noted that the investment, which spans 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, covers communities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as the telecommunications company seeks to strengthen network capacity, improve service quality and meet rising demand for connectivity.

The expansion comes amid growing reliance on mobile networks for business transactions, education, remote work and access to digital services, putting increasing pressure on telecommunications infrastructure to deliver reliable and consistent connectivity.

In the South-West, the rollout includes four new sites and 16 upgrades in Lagos, two new sites and three upgrades in Ogun, alongside further upgrades in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo states.

In the South-East, Anambra benefits from one new site and one upgrade, Abia from two new sites, Imo from one upgrade, while Ebonyi receives six new sites and four upgrades.

In the South-South, the investment covers three new sites and two upgrades in Edo, two new sites in Akwa Ibom, three new sites and nine upgrades in Cross River, four new sites and two upgrades in Rivers, and three upgrades in Bayelsa.

Across the North-Central, seven new sites and four upgrades have been deployed in Benue, eight new sites and four upgrades in Kogi, and one new site in Kwara. The FCT also benefits from nine new sites.

In the North-East, the programme includes six new sites and two upgrades in Bauchi, two new sites and four upgrades in Borno, five new sites in Gombe, one new site and two upgrades in Taraba, five new sites in Yobe, and two upgrades in Adamawa.

The North-West also records significant expansion, with five new sites and four upgrades in Kaduna, nine new sites in Kano, one new site and two upgrades in Kebbi, three new sites and six upgrades in Sokoto, seven new sites and three upgrades in Jigawa, seven new sites and seven upgrades in Katsina, and one upgrade in Zamfara.

The investment combines the expansion of network infrastructure into selected locations with capacity improvements in existing coverage areas. While new sites extend the network’s reach, upgrades are designed to strengthen existing infrastructure and accommodate increasing data consumption and traffic, particularly in areas experiencing higher demand.

For MTN Nigeria, the investment reflects the growing importance of connectivity to economic and social activities, as more Nigerians depend on mobile networks to access opportunities, conduct business and interact with digital platforms.

Commenting on the investment, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, said, “Reliable connectivity is central to how Nigerians live, work and do business. Our continued network investment reflects our commitment to keeping pace with growing demand, addressing congestion and delivering a dependable experience for our customers. Through this 203-site rollout, we are strengthening capacity in busy commercial centres and university communities while extending coverage to underserved areas. This goes beyond infrastructure alone, it includes connecting people to opportunities and enabling them to participate more fully in the digital economy. Through our ‘Live It 100’ promise, we remain committed to making connectivity accessible to more Nigerians.”

The improved infrastructure is expected to support a range of everyday activities, from enabling small businesses to reach customers and process transactions online to helping students access educational resources and professionals collaborate remotely.