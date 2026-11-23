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By Olumide Bajulaiye

In the world of intelligence and national security, leadership is often measured by courage, discipline, operational effectiveness, authority and the ability to protect the state. But there is another measure of leadership that is equally important, though often less visible: humanity.

For Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, the story of leadership goes beyond the demands of his office, the complexity of security operations or the weight of national responsibility. It also includes a human side defined by compassion, generosity, empathy and a willingness to help people in moments of vulnerability.

It is this dimension of Ajayi’s personality that deserves to be celebrated.

Behind the official title of Director-General is a man whose reported humanitarian interventions have touched the lives of ordinary citizens, disadvantaged people, widows, orphaned children, patients struggling to pay medical bills and, notably, journalists who have found themselves in difficult circumstances.

His humanity is perhaps best understood not through the power he wields, but through the lives he has reportedly helped, the burdens he has lifted and the opportunities he has extended to people who might otherwise have been forgotten.

Compassion that reaches beyond the office

One of the most remarkable aspects of Ajayi’s humanitarian disposition is his reported willingness to assist people facing medical challenges, particularly those unable to afford hospital bills.

In a country where the cost of healthcare can be devastating for low-income families, a medical intervention that settles a hospital bill can mean much more than financial relief. It can mean a life saved, a family spared the anguish of helplessness and a patient given another chance.

Ajayi has been credited with intervening in the medical needs of indigent citizens, helping people who might otherwise be left to struggle between their health and their financial limitations.

Such gestures reflect a compassion that is not defined by public office or protocol. They speak to a personal understanding of human suffering and the responsibility to respond whenever one has the means to make a difference.

For many beneficiaries, the significance of such assistance may not lie in the amount spent, but in the fact that someone cared enough to step in.

A friend to people in distress, including journalists

Particularly noteworthy is his reported compassion towards journalists, a professional group that often gives voice to the struggles of others but whose members can themselves experience financial hardship, illness and personal adversity.

Journalists are not immune to the realities of Nigeria’s difficult economic conditions. Behind the newsroom, the camera, the microphone and the published story are human beings who sometimes confront medical emergencies and other life challenges without adequate support.

Ajayi’s reported willingness to assist journalists in distress, including helping with medical bills and other humanitarian needs, offers a refreshing reminder that compassion can transcend professional boundaries.

The relationship between security institutions and the media may sometimes be complicated by the demands of their respective responsibilities. But humanity, understanding and mutual respect can create room for a more constructive relationship.

A gesture of kindness towards a journalist in need does not diminish the responsibility of either the media or the security institution. Rather, it reinforces the simple truth that before professional roles and institutional identities, we are all human beings deserving of dignity and compassion.

Remembering the vulnerable

Ajayi has also been associated with humanitarian support for orphanages, widows, indigent families and disadvantaged children.

Reports of his longstanding support for orphanages and vulnerable people, dating back to his early years in service, suggest that philanthropy and social responsibility are not necessarily new considerations in his life.

His reported interventions have included support for children in difficult circumstances, educational assistance, empowerment initiatives for widows and helping people who approach him with genuine needs.

These are interventions that may not make headlines every time they happen, but their impact can be profound.

For a child who receives educational support, it could mean staying in school rather than abandoning dreams. For a widow, empowerment assistance could provide the means to sustain a household. For an orphan, an opportunity could restore a sense of belonging and hope.

The value of humanitarian service is often found in these small but life-changing moments.

Giving opportunity, not just charity

Perhaps one of the most meaningful reported initiatives associated with Ajayi’s leadership is the recruitment of 27 orphans and disadvantaged young people into the DSS.

Beyond the employment itself, the gesture carries a powerful message about inclusion, opportunity and the ability of society to give people from difficult backgrounds a chance to rise.

Employment is more than a monthly salary. It offers dignity, independence, purpose and a sense of belonging. For young people who have grown up without the support and advantages many others take for granted, the opportunity to build a career can be life-changing.

Rather than viewing vulnerable young people only through the prism of their circumstances, giving them an opportunity to contribute to society represents a practical expression of faith in their potential.

It is a gesture that speaks to the transformative power of compassionate leadership.

Compassion across religious and social divides

Ajayi’s reported humanitarian activities have also extended to religious communities and people from different social backgrounds.

His support for religious centres, including reported renovation work involving a mosque and churches during his postings, as well as his engagement with Christian and Muslim communities, underscores the importance of compassion that transcends religious differences.

In a country where religious and ethnic diversity is sometimes exploited to create divisions, acts of kindness that cut across these boundaries send an important message: humanity should come before differences.

The beauty of compassion is that it does not discriminate. A person in need does not first have to establish their religion, ethnicity, social standing or political affiliation before deserving help.

This is an important quality in public leadership, particularly in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

The courage to acknowledge mistakes

Humanity in leadership is not only about giving money, paying hospital bills or supporting vulnerable people. It is also reflected in the willingness to acknowledge when people have been hurt and to take steps to address their suffering.

Ajayi has been credited with taking a more responsive approach to cases involving individuals who suffered as a result of operational mistakes by security personnel, including interventions involving medical treatment and compensation.

Such actions are significant because institutions are not infallible. What distinguishes responsible leadership is not the pretence that mistakes never happen, but the willingness to recognise them, respond appropriately and seek to prevent their recurrence.

When an institution acknowledges the suffering of a victim and takes responsibility for helping to remedy it, it reinforces the principle that human dignity must remain central to the exercise of authority.

That is another expression of humanity worth recognising.

A different measure of security leadership

There is a tendency to judge security leaders almost exclusively by their operational successes, the arrests they make, the threats they neutralise and the intelligence they gather.

Those responsibilities remain fundamental. But leadership in a security institution should also be measured by the ability to maintain professionalism without losing empathy, exercise authority without arrogance and protect national interests without forgetting the humanity of individual citizens.

Civility, respect for fundamental rights, restraint and professionalism are important attributes. Compassion adds another layer to these qualities.

It is possible to be firm and kind at the same time. It is possible to be strong without being insensitive. It is possible to command respect without relying on fear.

Ajayi’s reported humanitarian interventions offer a glimpse of this balance and the possibility of a security leadership that recognises the human dimension of public service.

The legacy of the human touch

Ultimately, the humanity of Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi deserves to be celebrated not simply because he occupies an important national office, but because of the reported ways he has used his personal influence and resources to assist people in need.

Paying medical bills for ordinary Nigerians, extending help to journalists, supporting orphanages, assisting widows, providing opportunities for disadvantaged youths and reaching out to people across religious and social divides are gestures that resonate far beyond official titles.

The stories of people whose hospital bills were settled, children whose educational dreams were supported, vulnerable families who received assistance and young people given opportunities to earn a living are the kind of stories that humanise leadership.

They remind us that public service is not only about protecting institutions. It is also about touching lives.

The badge may represent authority. The office may command responsibility. But it is the human heart behind both that gives leadership its deeper meaning.

And for Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, the compassionate side of his story is one that deserves to be told.

Because the true measure of a leader is not only the lives he protects from danger, but also the lives he touches with kindness, the burdens he helps people carry and the hope he restores when it is needed most.