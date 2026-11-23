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Joseph Abang Odok

In the noisy theatre of Nigerian politics, few spectacles have generated as much speculation as Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s ‘Rainbow Coalition.’ Presented as a cross-party platform to deliver President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 while allowing local candidates from different parties, the coalition has been marketed with characteristic bravado. In Cross River State, however, the noise has met a different political culture—one shaped by performance, stakeholder inclusion and a governor who understands that power is sustained by results, not theatrics.

Governor Bassey Otu’s approach to the 2027 contest is deliberate and grounded. Rather than engaging in public spats or chasing every media headline, he has focused on consolidating the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure, reaching out to aggrieved members, engaging traditional rulers, youth groups, women organisations and local government stakeholders, and showcasing tangible achievements.

Debt has been reduced significantly without fresh borrowing. Internally generated revenue has risen. Primary healthcare centres have been revitalised, health workers recruited and better remunerated. Infrastructure, agriculture and digital governance initiatives continue. The second-term agenda is clear: move from recovery to wealth creation through industrial parks, the Bakassi Deep Seaport vision, Obudu Ranch revitalisation and expanded youth enterprise programmes. This is not the language of crisis management; it is the language of continuity.

The Rainbow Coalition’s limitations become clearer when examined against Cross River’s political realities. The Progressive Governors Forum, under the chairmanship of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, formally rejected any arrangement capable of creating divided loyalty or weakening APC candidates. That rejection was not personal theatre; it was institutional self-preservation. Wike’s public clashes with APC governors (accusing some of political laziness and insisting his support stops at Tinubu) have isolated him within the very party structure that controls state machinery across much of the country. A coalition that positions itself against sitting APC governors while claiming to work for the president is inherently unstable. In Cross River, where the APC is the governing party and the governor is actively rebuilding internal cohesion, such a platform offers little more than a temporary shelter for the aggrieved.

More fundamentally, the political culture of Nigeria has evolved beyond the era when results could be manufactured with relative ease. The 2023 presidential election in Rivers State remains instructive. Both the BBC’s detailed investigation of polling unit results and Yiaga Africa’s parallel vote tabulation exposed significant discrepancies between what was recorded at polling units and what was eventually declared. Those findings, widely reported and never fully refuted, damaged the credibility of claims that any single political actor could simply deliver outcomes through control of the process.

The arrogant bragadavo built on claims that Wike will remove Governor Otu in court even if he wins convincingly is an insult to democracy. The people of CRS will determine their elections in the polls not the court. No rigging can be accommodated in CRS. Today’s electorate, civil society, technology and judicial scrutiny make the old playbook far more costly and less reliable. Cross River is not Rivers, Governor Otu is not Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Governor Otu is not operating in a vacuum of institutions. Attempts to transplant a model built on confrontation and residual structures will encounter a state that has already begun consolidating around performance and inclusion.

Observers also note that Wike’s own political base faces headwinds. In the FCT, where he exercises direct administrative authority, the coalition has been tasked with denying opposition parties even 25 per cent of the vote; an ambitious and revealing target that underscores anxiety rather than confidence. In Rivers, the lingering effects of the 2023 controversies and the complex local alignments mean that noise does not automatically translate into durable majorities. A political operator who finds himself in open conflict with multiple APC governors risks becoming a liability rather than an asset in a party-centred system.

The majority of people in Cross River State see the hand of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio in the structuring of the Rainbow Coalition in the state. Akpabio is not a friend to Cross River. He has always operated along lines of suppressing the interest of the state in a relationship of inequality in economic strength with Akwa Ibom State. We saw this in the loss of oil wells to Akwa Ibom, the resistance to Governor Otu’s efforts to reclaim Cross River’s oil wells by Akpabio, the suffocation of Calabar International Airport with the establishment of Ibom Airport, the seemingly cold lobbying for Ibom Seaport to frustrate the Calabar Deep Seaport agenda, and the use of the Senate Presidency to divert some appointments meant for Cross River to Akwa Ibom and Rivers. Cross River will resist any attempt at power grab through the collaboration of Akpabio, Wike and the FCT in the polls.

Cross Riverians have historically rewarded governors who deliver relative stability and visible development. Governor Otu’s strategy of quiet bridge-building, consistent stakeholder engagement and focus on the People First Agenda aligns with that culture. The party’s recent endorsement of his second-term bid, the inauguration of a campaign council charged with fact-based mobilisation, and the absence of any serious, organised Rainbow Coalition presence beyond media commentary all point in the same direction. Aggrieved voices exist in every political system; turning them into an effective alternative structure requires more than federal proximity and rhetorical flourish.

The Rainbow Coalition may continue to dominate certain media cycles. It may attract the occasional defector seeking temporary relevance. But in Cross River, the more enduring currency remains governance record, party cohesion and the quiet determination of a people who understand that their future is not for sale to external political experiments. Governor Otu’s path to 2027 rests on those foundations. The noise will fade; the results will remain.

* Dr. Odok, a Senior Lecturer, Social Change Agent, Lawyer, Philosopher, writes from Abuja