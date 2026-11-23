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Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has facilitated the provision of another patrol van and two computers, which were donated to the Ihima Police Station in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, as part of efforts to strengthen security operations and improve policing at the grassroots.

The latest intervention, according to a statement on the initiative by her Media Office yesterday, is aimed at enhancing police mobility, improving emergency response and equipping officers with modern tools for effective crime prevention and investigation.

The additional patrol vehicle, the statement explained, is expected to strengthen the operational capacity of the station, particularly in rural communities where difficult terrain and long distances often hamper security patrols and prompt responses to distress calls.

The intervention also includes two brand-new heavy-duty computers to support administrative and operational activities, including record-keeping, documentation of complaints, crime reporting, digital case management and the retrieval of vital information for investigations.

Speaking on the initiative, Akpoti-Uduaghan said security agencies required practical support and sustained investment to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

She said providing security personnel with functional equipment, reliable transportation and a conducive working environment is essential to protecting lives and property.

According to her, “Security is not something we should leave entirely to the men and women in uniform without providing them with the necessary tools to do their jobs.

“Our police officers need functional equipment, reliable transportation and the right working environment to respond effectively to the security needs of our communities,” she added.

The Senator explained that the patrol van would improve officers’ mobility and enable them to cover more communities, while the computers would facilitate proper documentation, record management and other essential police operations.

She reiterated her commitment to supporting initiatives that would improve the safety and wellbeing of residents across Kogi Central, stressing that every community deserved adequate protection.

The lawmaker also underscored the importance of grassroots security interventions, noting that effective policing requires adequate logistics, modern operational equipment and stronger collaboration between security agencies and the communities they serve.

Residents of Ihima and neighbouring communities are expected to benefit from the intervention through improved emergency response, crime prevention and information management.

The latest donation, the statement further stated, adds to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s interventions in security and community development across Kogi Central senatorial district.