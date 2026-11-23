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Linus Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned 845 cadets of Regular Course 8 into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

Speaking during the Passing Out Parade of the graduating cadets at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, the special guest of honour urged the newly commissioned officers to embrace innovation and technology to advance intelligence-led policing and build public trust through a firm commitment to justice.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the president noted that the commissioning aligned with the federal government’s broader security agenda aimed at strengthening internal security and modernising law enforcement. He expressed confidence that Nigerians would feel the positive impact of the knowledge and training the officers had acquired as they serve in communities nationwide.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the ceremony marked the successful completion of five years of intensive academic and professional training, through which the graduating cadets earned bachelor’s degrees in various disciplines, alongside professional policing qualifications.

He disclosed that the deployment of these 845 degree-holding officers across commands and formations would strengthen supervisory leadership at the operational level, enhance intelligence-led policing and expand the Force’s national manpower capacity to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, AIG Auwal Musa Muhammad, highlighted the recent commencement of operations at the Academy’s new postgraduate school, which now offers a specialised programme in counterterrorism to deepen strategic policing capacity.

He expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for his sustained institutional support in enabling the Academy to produce well-trained and disciplined officers.

During the parade, the overall best graduating cadet, Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) Muhammad Hamza Hussaini, was presented with the Sword of Honour by the special guest of honour.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished personalities, including the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the Deputy Governor of Kano State; representatives of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives; the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; the Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Abubakar Yalleman; the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani; the Chairman of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), DIG Zanna (Rtd); and former Inspectors-General of Police, IGP Suleiman Abba (Rtd) and IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu (Rtd).

Representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs and heads of sister security agencies, alongside senior serving and retired police officers, members of the Academy’s academic wing, traditional and religious leaders, parents and well-wishers, also graced the occasion.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to continuous professional training, academic excellence and institutional reform to ensure the delivery of accountable, people-centred policing across the country.