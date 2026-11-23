Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

With political activities gathering momentum ahead of the 2027 general election, indications have emerged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu, is consolidating his political base and emerging as a formidable contender in the race for the House of Representatives.

Iyamu, a grassroots politician and former Edo State Commissioner for Education, is believed to be gaining traction across different segments of Oredo, with endorsements and expressions of support reportedly coming from political stakeholders, traditional institutions and various community-based groups.

His closest rival, the incumbent Oredo Federal House of Representative member and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Hon. Uyi Frank Omosigho, is banking on his legislative experience. Observers are of the view that he may reap from the bandwagon effect and the popularity of Peter Obi as witnessed in 2023.

While the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, may be relatively unknown politically, analysts say his chance for the Oredo Federal House of Representative seat is slim.

Iyamu growing political profile, observers believe, is being strengthened by his record in public service, particularly his contributions to the education sector under the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

As he intensifies consultations and campaign activities ahead of the 2027 polls, Iyamu has continued to highlight what he described as tangible achievements recorded during his tenure as Commissioner for Education, insisting that his experience in government has prepared him for effective representation at the National Assembly.

Speaking on his record in office, Iyamu said his administration at the ministry successfully reconstructed more than 100 schools across Edo State, many of which, according to him, were in various stages of dilapidation before the intervention.

He also disclosed that over 6,000 teachers were employed during his tenure, a development, he said, strengthened the state’s educational workforce and improved the learning environment for pupils and students.

“Under the administration of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, we recorded tangible results that directly touched the lives of Edo people.

“As Commissioner for Education, we successfully reconstructed over 100 schools that were in various stages of dilapidation across the state. We also ensured that over 6,000 teachers were given full employment.

“This helped strengthen the foundation of learning in Edo State and created an environment where our children could compete favourably and win national awards,” he said.

The APC candidate maintained that his approach to governance was driven by direct engagement with the people rather than administrative convenience.

“I did not lead from behind a desk. I was always on the ground, supervising projects, engaging stakeholders and feeling the pulse of our people to ensure that government policies translated into real impact,” Iyamu stated.

He said the same commitment to accountability, hard work and people-oriented leadership would guide his aspiration to represent Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to him, his ambition is not merely about occupying a political office but ensuring that the constituency enjoys effective representation, access to federal opportunities and legislative interventions capable of improving the living conditions of residents.

“The work we started in Edo will continue, but this time on a bigger stage for the good people of Oredo. I am committed to bringing the same spirit of accountability, hard work and people-first leadership to Oredo Federal Constituency,” he added.

Political observers say the emerging contest in Oredo is expected to attract considerable attention as the APC, ADC and NDC position their respective candidates for the 2027 election.

However, Iyamu’s supporters believe his experience in government, grassroots connections and reported endorsements across different interest groups could give him an advantage in the contest.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the former commissioner appears determined to turn his record in public office and growing political consultations into electoral support, as the battle for the Oredo federal seat gradually takes shape.